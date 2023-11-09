The best artificial trees for snazzy Christmas schemes

When it comes to celebrations, is there anything more magical than turning on the Christmas fairy lights… and being reminded how your twinkling tree is a tower of happiness?

And with so many artfully decorated, realistic artificial trees – from firs to young pines – you’d be hard pushed not to know they’re not freshly cut.

Furthermore, if you prefer flocked tips over green, or brilliant white spruce with a light dusting of faux snow, when it comes to fake Christmas trees, the realms of possibility are endless.

To help fire your imagination, we’ve shortlisted some hot favourites adorned with dreamy decos, to trigger those feel-good festive moments…

1. Canadian Blue Green Spruce, 4ft, Un-lit, from £169, Balsam Hill

Flush with dense needle foliage, these blue-green tips with silvery hues would love to be complemented with gold beads, baubles and gilded red ornaments for a glamorous centrepiece. Available in a variety of heights with pre-lit options.

2. Glitter Edge Honeycomb Hanging Christmas Tree Decorations, £9.99, (navy, red and green), The Wisteria Tree

With a luxurious feel and velvet finish, these glitter-edged decos in rich colours add style and elegance to any scheme.

3. George Green 7ft Flocked Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, £100, Direct.asda

Let it snow… if you’re visualising Santa’s grotto and the look of freshly fallen snow, a flocked tree is where it’s at. Pre-lit with 200 lights, this one is a thing of beauty before you’ve even crowned it with a tree topper.

4. Bonnie & Maisie Ballerina Decorations – Set of 2, £24, The White Company

Just think… bringing the ballet to your showcase of ornaments with this darling dancing pair, complete with tulle tutus and touch of silver shimmer.

5. Cox & Cox Young Pine Christmas Tree – 6ft, £210; Twelve Satin Tree Bows – Bright Mix, £12.50 per set, Cox & Cox

Think vintage style satin ribbons in beautiful brights bringing your bushy pine tree to life. And with so many branches to embellish (1,799 realistic tips), you can really go wild with decos – and build up the bows with glitzy baubles. Pre-lit options available.

6. George Christmas Iridescent Sparkly Moon Bauble, £3, Direct.asda

A crescent moon with crystals… c’est très chic.

7. John Lewis Newington Pre-lit Christmas Tree, 7ft, £200, John Lewis

At its core, a rich emerald green, and the structured silhouette lends a contemporary look to this popular size tree. Pictured here with a kaleidoscope of colour, we love this nod to dopamine décor… and the more the merrier.

8. John Lewis Rainbow Time Capsule String of Chilis Bauble, £7, John Lewis

Looking to spice up your scheme? We’re wild about these red hot chilli peppers for a funky, festive edge.

9. John Lewis Brunswick Spruce Un-lit Christmas Tree, 6ft, £229, John Lewis

Here, these brilliantly bushy branches boast lighter green tips as they extend out, to mimic new needles. With a natural outline and loads of room for ornaments, a selection of ivory baubles and shimmering decos sets off this spruce magnificently.

10. Very Home Set of 12 Icicle Hanging Christmas Tree Decorations, £8.99, (was £13.99), Very

For all-over flash amongst the fairy lights, you can’t beat these icicle drops for decadent displays.

11. George 6ft Evergreen Classics Pre-lit Sierra Crystal Frost White Spruce, £150, Direct.asda

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, this dazzling crystal frost spruce comes with the promise of 300 white fairy lights to steal the spotlight. With a dusting of faux snow on the branches, it’s a trendy option for monochrome interiors or Scandi-style spaces.