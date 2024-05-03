The costly insurance pitfalls to avoid when kitting out your garden this summer

As summer draws nearer, many people will be dusting off their barbecues and making trips to DIY stores to give their garden a makeover, perhaps buying some new plant pots or even splashing out on a new set of patio furniture.

Added together, garden items can be worth thousands of pounds.

During the lighter days of the year, when people are spending more time making use of their outdoor spaces, items left outdoors can also be particularly vulnerable to thieves.

But limits on cover mean some insurance products may not stretch to fully compensating some households for the loss.

Star ratings business Defaqto analysed home insurance products – and found that, when it comes to theft of items from outbuildings, only a quarter (26%) offer cover of up to £5,000.

Some cover limits can be as low as £500 – meaning that you may be unlikely to be able to replace multiple expensive items if these were to be stolen from an outbuilding, Defaqto found.

As well as making sure you have the correct level of cover, buying a simple padlock could also save you from an expensive insurance pitfall.

Defaqto found that more than a fifth (22%) of insurance products it looked at will not cover items that have been left in an unlocked shed or outbuilding.

The number of insurers that won’t pay out for items in unlocked outdoor buildings has been increasing over recent years, it cautioned.

Angela Pilley, home insurance expert at Defaqto, says: “When it comes to garden cover homeowners could save themselves thousands of pounds by checking what cover they have before the start of the barbecue season or hosting summer family gatherings.”

Pilley also says some people may not understand the difference between “outdoor items” and “contents in the open”, when reading the small print in policies.

She adds: “You should check what cover your provider offers for each of these.”

Pilley explains: “Outdoor items are things which are designed to be kept outside and are within the boundaries of the home, for example your barbecue, garden furniture or even hot tubs.

“Meanwhile, ‘contents in the open’ are items which are not designed to be kept outside but moved outside temporarily. This could include items such as gadgets, dining chairs, portable speakers and even clothes on the washing line.”

Defaqto’s analysis, which was carried out in mid-April, found that some insurance products does not extend home contents cover to apply to “contents in the open”.

Of those that do offer such cover, around a third (34%) have a cover limit of £1,000.

Pilley adds that some have a lower, £250 cap for contents in the open, which may not be sufficient if you are claiming for several items.

“What is covered can also vary and many will not cover valuables and high-risk items,” cautions Pilley.

“This might include your phone, tablet and headphones which many policyholders could use in the garden during the summer months, so it is worth checking your cover and any restrictions with your insurance provider.”