The ‘Trans People Are Loved’ campaign is about ‘reframing the narrative’

LGBTQ+ campaigners are calling on the community and allies to “make love the loudest voice” with the global ‘Trans People Are Loved’ campaign.

One of the co-founders of the new campaign – Eva Echo, activist, writer and director of Trans In The City – said the aim is to help “reframe the narrative” that so often surrounds trans people in the media.

Echo said: “The campaign was born through frustration. Frustration that the international media and political narrative surrounding trans people has become so toxic. We wanted to reframe the narrative.

“Trans people are human beings, and all humans deserve love. We want to remind trans people all around the world that they are loved, despite what they might see in the media,” Echo added.

The campaign was founded by five friends, including cisgender allies. Echo said there are a number of ways people can show support: “Whether it’s the trans people in their lives or the community as a whole, it’s a chance to speak up. Write a post, a letter, a song, poem… create anything and post to social media, so allies can be active and visible. Be an ally to other allies too, by showing how easy it is to love and to support.”

As for why they believe this is so important right now, Echo explained: “Recent studies have shown that there is much support for the trans community, from inclusion in sport to inclusion in society and the workplace. Sadly, a vocal minority seem to be platformed all the time, with misinformation being allowed to spread through like wildfire. This campaign serves as a commitment, as much as it does a reminder, that trans people are supported – that we have allies all around us.

She continued: “With so much going on in the media, it can be difficult and intimidating for allies to step up. We’re not asking them to argue with trolls on social media, but simply to refocus their energy. Direct their attention to trans people instead. As a community, trans people don’t get to switch off or turn away when things get tough, so we ask allies not to do so either. Instead, lead with love and let it be the loudest voice. Trans people are sisters, brothers, wives, husbands, friends, parents… and everyone deserves to be loved.”

There was a similar vibe with this year’s Pride in London’s ‘Never March Alone’ campaign.

Will De’Athe-Morris, Pride in London’s head of communications, explained: “Never March Alone is all about celebrating trans joy in 2023. Last year, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of Pride in the UK, it was the biggest Pride in British history. And this year, we want to carry that message forward, looking forward to the next 50 years, and remember that one of the most marginalised communities within our already marginalised community is the trans-plus community.”

LGBT people owe trans people so much...

De’Athe-Morris continued: “Trans people have so many incredible stories to tell, but also, in many ways, just want to get on with their lives with dignity, and with the respect everyone else has in society. We want to make sure we’re doing as much as we can, at Pride in London, to be both a resource and a representative for them.

“This campaign was developed not for trans people, but with and by trans people. This is trans people talking to the general public, in their own words, and with their own stories, and we are so proud to march with them. “LGBT people owe trans people so much. We need to make sure we’re doing everything we can to support them and lift them up as much as we are able to… Ultimately, there is no LGB without the T.”