The Women’s Institute magazine has its first ever trans cover star

Petra Wenham has made history as the first openly trans person to feature on the front cover of WI Life the Women’s Institute membership magazine.

Wenham is a member of the Cake and Revolution WI in Suffolk, and works as a speaker and activist. Some members will have already met her, as Wenham’s been giving a talk called ‘Have you never met a trans woman?’ to WIs and community groups, where she challenges myths and preconceptions around trans women.

Her cover story comes hot on the heels of Pride Month and Trans Pride 2021 – where trans people and allies flooded the streets of London, demanding equal rights for the trans community.

Wenham has spoken positively about her experiences at the WI, saying: “WI members are not just accepting, but actively supportive and are welcoming me to the sisterhood.”

Originally set up in 1915, the WI has been trans inclusive for decades, and formally adopted a policy in the early 2000s. Melissa Green, general secretary of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes (NFWI), said: “We were delighted to interview Petra in the latest issue of WI Life. The work she does as a speaker and activist is so inspiring, educating other members and the wider community on the issues that trans people face today.

“At a time when the transgender community are experiencing prejudice and exclusion, it is so important that trans voices are heard and amplified in the WI and society. We want to make it clear that not only are trans women welcome to join the WI, but they are celebrated and truly enrich our membership and our values as a bold and inclusive organisation for women.”

There is a dedicated section about trans members on the WI website. It reads: “Transgender women are welcome to join the WI and to participate in any WI activities in the same way as any other woman. The WI provides women with educational opportunities and the platform to campaign on issues that matter to them and their communities whilst always celebrating what it means to be a woman.

“Therefore, welcoming transgender women to the WI builds on our ambitions and enriches our membership to ensure we are a place for all women to celebrate who they are and influence positive change in their communities.”

Wenham’s cover story will be delivered to the WI’s 200,000 members. Digital editions are available to view here.