These 3 mums do their Christmas shopping at charity shops – to save money and the planet

The most wonderful time of the year is nearly here – but with the cost of living crisis still having an impact, you may have mixed feelings about the festive period when it comes to Christmas shopping for the kids.

Whether you’re looking to save some extra pennies or reduce your carbon footprint, charity shops could be your newfound haven for cheap, unique gifts this Christmas – with the added bonus of knowing it will help a great cause, too.

We asked three mums, whose children all love second-hand gifts, for their advice on finding the best gifts in charity shops…

Give yourself plenty of time

Ellie Jackson, 44, a mum-of-four from Cornwall, buys her children’s presents second-hand, and has done so since they were born in order to “keep costs down” and help the environment.

“As the cost of living is making life harder, if I can save some money on presents then that frees up more to be spent on other things with the family, apart from the bills, like family outings,” she says.

This year, she started her Christmas shopping in August, visiting her local charity shops once a week, and has picked up wetsuits, body boards, Barbies, Lego, dolls houses and bikes.

Jackson adds: “I very rarely ever buy anything new for the children but I generally can get their Christmas presents for approximately £50 per child – this is roughly eight to 10 presents each, as they get very few presents from family.”

Her children know their presents are pre-loved, and claim they prefer it “as they can get more stuff.”

She adds: “They have never felt like they miss out or go short on anything – in fact their presents involve a lot of thought and it does take time to find the right things – this is why I have to start in August.”

Focus on the environmental benefits

Jackson adds: “Reducing waste is a huge part of why I choose to give my children second-hand presents – there is no plastic wrapping or packaging to throw away.

“We also use fabric reusable wrapping paper, and so our waste from Christmas presents on the big day is virtually zero.”

Assess the quality of items

Mum-of-two Ruth Bradford, 41, from Bristol, buys the majority of her presents from charity shops, as she likes the “spontaneity of it” as well as the lower price tags – she has saved around two-thirds of her Christmas budget since shopping second-hand.

She regularly bags items such as vintage records, fancy dress, books, toys, and designer cooking pots.

“It aligns with my values and puts the fun back into shopping for me – I hate the generic high street and malls but love a rummage in a charity shop, it’s much more fulfilling whether you buy anything or not,” she says.

Bradford believes the key to finding the best presents is to not focus on the brand, and instead “check quality, feel, size and how much you like it, rather than where it’s from”.

Budget before you start

Bradford says: “Have a rough budget in mind of what an item is worth to you based on how much use it might get, and check back often – especially around Christmas, as people tend to have a clear-out so there will be new items all the time.”

Get the kids involved

Shopping second-hand allows Bradford to teach her children about the environment too: “We talk about things being ‘new’ to them – they totally embrace it and couldn’t care less if it’s pre-loved. They think it’s great to give a new home to something that was unwanted,” she says.

Rebecca Dickson, 44, a mum-of-three from Sevenoaks, Kent, also buys pre-owned presents to help the planet.

She has found designer bags, bath sets, toys, books, games, household items and designer and antique jewellery – as well as her son’s dream present, a Super Nerf gun, for just £2.

“Kids are so so spoiled these days – but they are the ones who need to learn and understand what fast fashion, plastic and excess landfill does to the planet, they are the ones who will suffer consequences,” she says.

Don’t assume charity shops are full of tat

Dickson says: “People need to get their heads around climate change – try not to be so caught up in the stigma and old fashioned ideas of charity shops being for the poor.

“We should be reusing. recycling and reducing as much as possible to save the planet.”