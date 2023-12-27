These wedding trends will be everywhere in 2024, according to experts

The festive season is a popular time to pop the question, which means a slew of newly betrothed couples will be starting to think about plans for their weddings in the new year.

From venues and menus to dresses and decor, there are lots of decisions to make when it comes to planning wedding ceremonies and receptions. So, what themes will we be seeing in the coming seasons?

We asked floral, food and fashion experts to predict the wedding trends set to be big in 2024…

1. Less is more

“We are seeing a shift towards carefully curated minimalism and thought-through designs,” says Amelie Marron, head of weddings at Lavender Green Flowers.

As opposed to the rustic aesthetic, when it comes to floral arrangements this means focusing on one key bloom, such as “red anemones, reflexed roses or plum hellebores” in rich hues, she adds.

“Some of our absolute favourite winter tablescapes have only had minimal florals, with masses of candlelight for a warm, classic look that suits hotels, barns and unique venues alike,” Marron says.

A major catwalk fashion trend in 2023, bows are popular in the world of weddings too and will likely be trending through 2024, she adds: “Velvet bows on each place setting, or a new favourite: satin ribbon tied on to candelabras.”

2. Going green

According to research from wedding planning app Bridebook, green has been the most popular accent colour for nuptials recently – and that’s set to continue in 2024.

“As winter weddings embrace the enchanting allure of rustic vibes and festive green tones, we witness a shift towards cosy celebrations that evoke a sense of intimacy and warmth,” says Bridebook founder and CEO, Hamish Shephard. “Couples are clearly being drawn to the authenticity and intimacy that rustic aesthetics provide, and want to create a wedding atmosphere that feels both timeless and meaningful.”

From mint to emerald, green lends itself well to seasonal foliage arrangements.

“Many of our couples have been asked for naturally beautiful designs, which look like they have been freshly assembled,” says Marron.

“For autumn or winter weddings, this looks like long runners of ivy, pine, eucalyptus and more down the centres of tables, with masses of candlelight, or big foliage-heavy statement backdrops and arches, for that enchanted forest look.”

3. Wedding lunches

The reception meal might be formally called the wedding breakfast (harking back to a time when ceremonies were held in the morning), but some couples are choosing to tie the knot earlier and have a refined midday feast instead of the classic dinner and a disco.

“You get the best of both – beautiful natural light for the wedding lunch and moody tones for your early evening cocktails,” says Holly Congdon, managing director of Lettice Events.

“This is also perfect for venues that have an earlier finish time, starting earlier for your wedding breakfast, cocktails and carriages by 10pm.”

4. Mini dresses

Inspired by celebrities who don multiple wedding dresses (often gifted by designers who want the publicity, of course), some brides are choosing to go short with their dress – which insider predict we’ll see more of in 2024.

“We have seen an increasing interest in bespoke mini dresses, for brides opting for a second look for dancing or the day before the wedding,” says Phillipa Lepley, creative director and founder of Phillipa Lepley.

“Often they are strapless, lightly-corseted bodices with flouncy, short, fun tutu skirts or slinky, figure-hugging silhouettes, which is a huge contrast to ball gown-style wedding gowns.”

These custom creations may have a sprinkling of sparkle or an element of personalisation, Lepley says: “For example, memorable personal events or dates, deceased loved ones’ names or love notes embroidered in the dress, either secretly or accessibly to show it off.”

5. Intimate affairs

In a bid to avoid a cookie-cutter wedding that looks the same as everyone else’s, Marron says more and more couples will be opting for a smaller and more personal wedding.

“Making wedding celebrations truly their own and choosing to celebrate in smaller, intimate ways,” she explains. “We have seen a rise in intimate civil ceremonies at registry offices, followed by afternoon teas to high-end lunches.”

“Design-wise, this allows us to really show what we can do when we have just a single table to play with,” Marron adds – and it works especially well for cosy autumn or winter weddings.

“One of our favourite stand-out winter weddings was a dinner for just 18 people, around which we built a whole Scandinavian Forest comprising of 35 Christmas trees and mixed height lanterns on cut logs,” says Marron.

6. Comfort cuisine

Another trend? Expect to see more couples re-writing the rules when it comes to picking their menus for the big day.

“More couples are incorporating their childhood favourites into their wedding menu for a sentimental addition,” says Congdon.

“Whether it’s an old family recipe or a go-to comfort meal, it adds a great personal touch – think luxe chicken kievs, for example.”