This is how gambling problems in the home impact children

A new report has found that around 1.6 million children in the UK live with an adult who displays signs of a problematic gambling addiction.

It also discovered that children exposed to gambling are also four times more likely to go on to experience gambling issues themselves.

These concerning findings come from charity GambleAware’s latest annual Treatment and Support Survey – which included an online YouGov survey of more than 18,000 British adults, as well as one-to-one interviews with current and former gamblers, and online focus groups with affected others.

But how does exposure to gambling in the home impact children?

How does gambling issues at home affect the family dynamic?

“When a parent struggles with gambling addiction, it can lead to significant changes in family dynamics, affecting relationships and communication, and emotional regulation,” explains Dr Manpreet Dhuffar-Pottiwal, chartered psychologist specialising in behavioural addictions. “This can create a complex and confusing environment for kids to navigate.”

Growing up amongst tense hostility, which gambling often causes, can have short and long-term impacts on a child’s life.

“Children may experience neglect, consequences of financial instability, and emotional distress due to a parent’s focus on gambling rather than family needs,” says the psychologist. “In the short term, this can lead to conflicts within the family, as the parent may prioritise their need for a win over spending time with their child.

“The long-term impact can manifest as the child having difficulties in forming healthy relationships, managing their own finances, and leading a life that involves impulsivity, thrill and instant reward.”

What behaviour could a child pick up from a gambling parent?

Parents are important role models and young children, especially those under the age of seven, are often quick to imitate their behaviours.

“The first seven years are instrumental in child development, this is where they learn from their primary environment – home,” explains Dhuffar-Pottiwal. “It is essentially a blueprint for how they will navigate their adult lives.”

Therefore, if adults are displaying risky behaviours at home, children present might be tempted to mimic them.

“In primary school, children may not fully understand the implications of gambling, but they may absorb behaviours related to it as normal. For example, time spent on screens playing games like ‘free-to-play’ draws that are implicitly linked to gambling,” says Dhuffar-Pottiwal. “The reasons behind this mimicry often lie in the emotional bond with parents and the need for acceptance and validation.”

This explains why children who grow up in a home with a gambling addict are more likely to become an addict themselves.

“This cycle of addiction can be attributed to learning behaviours, emotional trauma, and an environment where gambling is normalised,” explains the psychologist. “Without support, these children may find themselves repeating the patterns they experienced in their homes.”

What consequences will this have on children later in life?

Developing a desire for risk and high-stakes rewards early in childhood could lead to issues later in life.

“It can lead to poor decision-making, trouble with impulse control, and a tendency to seek out high-risk activities as they grow older,” explains Dhuffar-Pottiwal. “Such behaviours can have serious consequences for their education and social interactions.”

Living with a gambling addict could also take a toll on a child’s mental health.

“They may not only experience the intergenerational impact of trauma that is potentially transmitted through their parents, but this can be accompanied with complex trauma of their own, as well as depression, anxiety, low self-esteem and being trapped in a chaotic environment,” warns Dhuffar-Pottiwal.

“The inconsistencies with financial instability can also lead to shame and isolation, making it difficult for them to seek help or express their feelings,” adds the psychologist.

What support is available for these children?

“There are only a few NHS services that commission for support in non-substance addictions, thus making support more difficult to access,” says Dhuffar-Pottiwal. “However, charities such as GamCare and BigDeal offer free support across Great Britain”.

Schools and community programmes can also play a key role in raising awareness.

“Children can learn about financial literacy, the impact of increased screen time, the hidden mechanics of gambling that makes it addictive, and the dangers of gambling being viewed as a ‘pastime activity’,” adds Dhuffar-Pottiwal.