This week’s best podcasts – including a deep dive into life-shaping events and whether it’s ever too late to pursue dreams

Listening to how people have carved out their own lane is always inspiring, but so is hearing the beautiful sounds of nature…

Podcast of the week

1. Angie Martinez IRL

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Personal stories

The ‘voice of New York’ Angie Martinez started her podcast Angie IRL in 2022. After having a car accident a couple of years ago, the radio host and media personality started to think more about how people choose to be mindful of the beauty of life.

Since her debut episode with American actress Lauren London, the podcast has quickly grown to become a safe place for notable guests, where they speak – at length – about how some of their in-real-life experiences have shaped them.

In this week’s episode, Martinez interviews Coi Leray about the genesis of her career, her complex relationship her father, where her confidence comes from, and how people commenting about her physical appearance on social media has affected her. It was great to hear the American rapper and singer – who doesn’t often do interviews – be vulnerable and transparent with a fantastic interviewer, who knows how to navigate the ebbs and flows of a great conversation. 2. Behind The Dream

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Personal stories

Behind The Dreams is a weekly podcast hosted by founder of Dream Nation and board member at the Lloyd Banks Foundation Claud Williams.

His goal of empowering people to be become ‘practical dreamers’ is what fuels the conversation he has with athlete Eugene Amo-Dadzie, also known as the ‘world’s fastest accountant’, about whether it is ever to late to start pursuing new dreams. Is it…?3. Changes With Annie Macmanus

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Personal stories

Broadcaster and author Annie Macmanus speaks to Christiana Figueres, a Costa Rican diplomat, about climate change in the latest episode of Changes With Annie Macmanus.

In what makes for a definitive episode, Figueres challenges all of us to think about how we can better live, work and travel.

4. Seasoned Sessions

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Pop culture

Seasoned Sessions, which is an extension of Seasoned Buzzfeed, is hosted by Ada and Hanifah, who discuss the black news and trending topics that are often overlooked in the news cycle.

This week, they do this with British interviewer and presenter Julie Adenuga, who talks to them about her career and new show on YouTube, Work In Progress.

Spotlight on…

5. Courtroom Drama

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Pop culture

Are you obsessed with the trials and tribulations of the rich and famous? Or live for the drama of some of the legal investigations that rocked headlines? Then Courtroom Drama, hosted by broadcaster Jackie Adedeji for Crime & Investigation, is for you.

Using the courtroom transcripts, Adedeji, takes you through a deep-dive into high-profile cases, from #WagathaChristie to Depp vs Heard, starting with #FreeBritney.

6. The Healing Power Of Nature

Streaming platform: Audible

Genre: Environment

Exclusive to Audible and new this week, The Healing Power of Nature, hosted by environmental psychologist Alex Smalley, is a new podcast that was released on November 23.

In collaboration with BBC Studios Natural History Unit and accompanied by the sounds of nature, Smalley explains the science behind the positive effects of “natural quiet”, the power of thunderstorms and birdsong and more, over eight episodes available now.