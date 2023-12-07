This week’s best podcasts – including the joys of male friendships and how to live a happy and healthy lifestyle

From male friendships, creative discovery to motherhood and learning how to build a strong body, this week’s podcasts all prove why it’s important to prioritise ourselves.

Podcast of the week

1. The Magnify ConversationsStreaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Business

Magnify is a platform focused on empowering ambitious women of faith in every area of their lives. Through The Magnify Conversations podcast, they bring everyday women together to talk about everything from careers, entrepreneurship and relationships. But in their latest episode, its all about the stigmas that unfortunately come with being a young mother.

Yasmin Elizabeth-Mfon and Nicky Bamgbade sit down with the podcast host Rachel Calland to unpack how they navigated the early days of motherhood, after getting pregnant at the ages of 19 and 20 respectively. “It’s not the end of the world,” Bamgbade mentions when talking about her journey and having to come to terms with where her life was headed.

They go on to discuss the narrative of “when you have children young your life is over” and why it’s important to rediscover the dreams we once let go of – no matter how long it takes. It’s here that Elizabeth-Mfon admits being a “recovering people pleaser” and explains why the right support system was necessary for her growth.

It was beautiful to hear how these mothers have found their way back to themselves, confronted bias along the way and uplifted other young mothers going through similar experiences.

2. Tetragrammaton with Rick RubinStreaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Personal stories

Finding the courage to start again is what singer and producer of The Polyphonic Spree, Tim DeLaughter did after his original band Tripping Daisy fell apart in 1999. He speaks to American music executive and producer, Rick Rubin, who co-founded Def Jam Recordings, about his fascinating song writing journey, often fuelled by taking risks and having self-belief.

Based off the premise that we can sometimes know very little about the people who are around us the most, Tetragrammaton is all about Rubin sitting down with all kinds of people – not just musicians – who he finds interesting at that point in time.

It was a nice touch having different songs being played throughout the episode, to provide context to listeners and highlight the different stages of DeLaughter’s musical growth, especially since the new The Polyphonic Spree album, Salvage Enterprise, is out now.

There is never an agenda when Rubin interviews a guest – he just wants a better understanding of who they are – and on this occasion it works.

3. Bible, Babes & Banter Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Society

In this week’s episode, Eman, Seye and Hendo let us eavesdrop on a really thought provoking and insightful conversation among three close childhood friends – the podcast’s unique selling point.

They speak about the memories we store in our phones often found in old pictures and how they can be a great indication of how relationships change – both romantically and platonically – as we navigate various seasons in our lives.

The co-hosts also discuss some of their 2023 Spotify Wrapped results and how their music tastes have evolved over the last few years – they randomly break out into song, all strong tenors.

They later go into some of the values that they live by – all rooted in the Christian faith – especially in a world where we all have freedom of speech and different opinions. It was interesting to hear them discuss whether it’s ever okay to lie for the right reasons, sex, marriage and why it’s important to be integral and just be yourself, because everyone else is taken, right?4. Happy Place

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Wellbeing and personal stories

Through exploring the life experiences that make us who we are, broadcaster and author Fearne Cotton speaks to actor comedian, presenter and author Matt Lucas in the newest episode of Happy Place.

Though Lucas starts off by highlighting the good cheer, food and presents often associated with Christmas, he explains to Cotton why it’s not always a happy holiday for everyone – including himself, especially after losing his dad at 22.

It’s something that he also points out in his new children’s book, The Boy Who Slept Through Christmas, a warm and seasonal family story which touches on childhood grief, but is wrapped up in a chaotic and heart-warming adventure.

They also speak about how crucial creativity is for our mental health, if our prison population is getting too big and why grieving takes time. There are no rule books or timelines, it’s about learning how to live alongside it, each and every day.

Spotlight on…

5. Why I… MoveStreaming platform: All streaming platformsGenre: Health and fitness

Have you moved your body today? That’s the first question new host Liv Little asked presenter and founder of Don’t Trust The Internet, Julie Adenuga, to kick off the second season of Why I… Move – an Elle UK podcast in association with Nike Well Collective.

Adenuga speaks to Little about why she decided to get a personal trainer to help her train and navigate the grey areas of a gym, her love for reformer Pilates, how growing up with brothers shaped the way she engaged with sport – for example, she wasn’t always privy to the wonders of sports bras – strength training and why some women shy away from it.

She also speaks about being strong in our bodies and the importance of making movement fun, which is one of the reasons why Adenuga loves to dance.

She’s later joined by Nike trainer Rebekah Jade, who breaks down the importance of forging a healthy relationship between our minds and body, her love for yoga and the perks of being flexible.

It’s a fun podcast, and provides a clear guide for all women about how to live a happy and healthy lifestyle. It leaves the listener feeling well informed and refreshed.