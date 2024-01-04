This week’s best podcasts – including the power of community and vulnerability

Podcast of the week

1. The Matcha Diaries

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Wellbeing

The Matcha Diaries was the outcome of two friends Cara and Leo sitting in a coffee shop, drinking matcha and pouring their hearts out to each other about everything under the sun.

They really wanted their podcast to become a place where people feel like they’re sitting right there with them, sipping their own matcha as the conversation is flowing, and that’s exactly how they made me feel.

Cara and Leo shared some of the lessons that they learned in 2023 by answering some journal prompts, including: What do you want to leave behind from the past year? What three things did you learn? What were your big wins this year? What were your challenges this year (and what did you learn from them)? If the energy of your past year could be encapsulated by one word, what would that word be? They are questions I think I’ll also take some time to reflect on.

But what I loved most was how the episode was concluded. Towards the end, voice notes listeners sent in about what they learned from last year were played. They were so transparent. I was surprised. It was so wholesome and encouraging, and evidence of the type of community they are building outside of the podcast itself. It’s admirable.

2. Unlocking Us with Brené Brown

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Wellbeing

If you sometimes – or often – find yourself struggling with feelings of frustration and resentment towards other people, then Brené Brown’s latest Unlocking Us deep-dive is well worth a listen. The two-parter sees the popular American researcher and author (famous for her work around the importance of the power of vulnerability and empathy in human connection and growth) and her sister Ashley, a social worker, delve into what it means to ‘live BIG’ – and how this can potentially lighten the mental load for all of us.

But this isn’t about going all out and living it large, as the phrase may initially suggest. In the context Brown’s talking about, BIG stands for boundaries, integrity and generosity. In the first of the two episodes, she tells a story about a time she was filled with resentment after agreeing to do something she didn’t really want to do (familiar, right?). In part two, Brown and her sister explore a follow-up question: do you believe people are just doing the best they can?

According to Brown, most people answer this with a concrete ‘hell no’ or a more shaky ‘probably’. The pair reflect how being more generous in our assumptions of others (i.e. accepting they’re doing their best right now) feeds back to our own emotional experiences of a situation, and often comes down to the strength of our boundaries. Brown’s ability to explore all sides and bring her points to life through storytelling shines.

(Review by Abi Jackson)

3. The Morgan Harper Nichols Show

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Wellbeing

In the latest episode of The Morgan Harper Nichols Show, autistic artist and poet Morgan Harper Nichols is joined by Minaa B, who shares her valuable and full perspectives on mental health and wellness and her new book Owning Our Struggles: A Path to Healing and Finding Community in a Broken World.

As a licensed social worker and mental health educator, Minaa B emphasises the importance of wellness not only as it relates to individuals but also as a collective, throughout the episode.

It was interesting to hear them both speak about the global trauma we have all experienced and sometimes fail to acknowledge as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and for black people in particular, the murder of George Floyd, on an interpersonal and systemic level.

They also speak extensively about how to work through unrealistic ideals, positivity, and cultivating hope through reflection and relationships, which I think is what we all need to hear at the start of a new year.

4. Healed Girl Era Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Wellbeing

Only three episodes in, the Healed Girl Era Podcast, hosted by journalist and broadcaster Gia Peppers, is slowly becoming one of my favourites.

Her honest conversation with Danielle Brooks, one of the leading ladies who stars as Sofia in the new musical rendition of The Color Purple, was insightful.There seems to already be some connection between the two women, which helps to steer the conversation to all the right places. It starts with Brooks giving Gia her flowers as a thoughtful journalist and then Gia talks to the actress about the beginning of her journey to Hollywood.

Brooks talks about how she has had to jump through many hurdles, deal with rejection and be led back to therapy, even after people fell in love with her as Taystee on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black. But it was hilarious and insightful hearing her share about wearing red underwear when going to auditions, which became her comfort blanket and fuel.

The episode is a great reminder of the pitfalls of overnight success and why it’s important to be patient about how life reveals its many full-circle moments.

Spotlight on…

5. Discover Your Inner Astronaut

Streaming platform: AudibleGenre: Science

Do you have questions about space? It’s one of the reasons why Audible launched its new eight-part original podcast, Discover Your Inner Astronaut: An Astronaut’s Guide To A Better Life On Earth.

Join hosts Helen Sharman, who became the first British astronaut to enter space in 1991, and Nicole Stott, a NASA veteran astronaut who spent 104 days in space, as they both offer unique insights into how the lessons they learnt in space can influence our approach to life on Earth.

From their favourite stories from space to drawing insight from other astronauts, including working astronaut Luca Parmitano and retired astronauts Cady Coleman and Mike Foale, among others, the fully immersive Dolby Atmos sound design helps to pull listeners into a captivating experience.

6. The Masked Singer Maskcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Entertainment

From Bandicoot Scotland, the producers of ITV’s The Masked Singer and StoryHunter, The Masked Singer Maskcast is a brand new twice-weekly podcast released on a Monday and Thursday.

It will allow fans to explore the Masked universe, with special celebrity guests, exclusive behind-the-scenes insights and gossip, and an opportunity to dissect those maddeningly compelling clues.

Hosted by The Masked Singer superfan Nick Johns, Monday’s podcast episodes will delve deep into TV’s greatest guessing game with the help of a special celebrity guest.

Johns will also head backstage to uncover what it really takes to produce the staged shows. He will meet with the team behind the magic, including Daniel Nettleton and the award-winning costume designers responsible for the characters’ outrageous attire.

But in the Thursday episodes, Johns will spend some time with show devotees turn detectives to decode the crucial clues the viewers – and our celebrity detectives – may have missed. Johns and his guests will also examine the outlandish theories and social media speculation of who’s behind the mask, as well as looking ahead to the following week’s Saturday night spectacular. It’s a lot of fun!