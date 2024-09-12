Top tips to tackle your fall clean

It’s with a sigh we say goodbye to summer, but with autumn comes a new awakening, with thoughts turning to cosying up and spending more time indoors.

And to get your space ready for the switch in season, according to the cleaning calendar, it’s time to blitz your bolthole… big-time!

Moreover, according to data from consumer insight business, Vypr, 59% of people in a survey of 2,000 Brits said they will be doing a fall clean – the American go-to phrase for autumn clean.

How to tackle fall cleaning…

“With the schools going back and the seasons changing, this often feels like the start of a new year, no matter how long ago it was that you left school!” says Laura Harnett, founder of eco cleaning brand, Seep.

“It’s the perfect time to refresh the home ahead of the colder months, declutter and essentially get ready to nest and hunker down for winter.”

Which rooms to focus on…

According to research from Vypr, most people will be focussing on the kitchen, followed by the sitting room.

“The kitchen and lounge are such high-traffic areas, they will be cleaned regularly anyway, so I recommend focussing on deeper clean jobs for the fall clean,” advises Harnett.

“Tackling appliances in the kitchen and floors and windows in the lounge are the best places to start.

“As well as switching out summer picnicware, plastic outdoor glasses and other summery items for your slow cookers, winter throws and blankets etc.”

How to clean in an eco-friendly way…

“Every cleaning task in the home can be done in an eco-friendly way,” highlights Harnett.

It’s easy to turn to harsh chemicals for cleaning an oven, but she says this doesn’t need to be the case. “Simply mix baking soda and water to create a thick paste and spread it on.

“Leave it over night to soak into the grime, then scrub off using an eco-sponge with scourer.”

Harnett continues: “Don’t forget the extractor fan and the top of the cooker hood. Spray on a white vinegar and water mixture to cut through the grease, and wipe over the surface of metallic hoods with a lemon to bring up a lovely shine.”

In addition, Sam Gilding from Vypr, says store-cupboard staples such as white vinegar and lemons are so cost-effective, you don’t need to rely on expensive shop-bought cleaners.

“Choosing eco-friendly cleaning tools is just as important as many people don’t know regular plastic sponges and microfibre cloths release micro plastics every time they are used,” underlines Gilding. “And increase the landfill problem as they don’t break down.”

How to clean windows…

Firstly, tackle the window frames, says Harnett. “This is best done with warm water and a drop of eco-friendly washing-up liquid, but not enough to create suds as these will dry to leave milky streaks.

“This is a safe solution to use for PVC and wooden windows – an eco-sponge with scourer works well on window panes that have grime fixed on.”

Then wash away any remaining soap and debris with fresh, clean water. She says purified or rain water works even better as tap water contains minerals such as calcium and sodium which can leave marks on the glass, if not wiped off thoroughly.

Secondly, mix one part white vinegar with one part water in a re-usable spray bottle. “Start at the top of the window to spray and wipe off using an eco-friendly all-purpose cloth.”

Harnett says all-purpose bamboo cloths are ideal as they will reward you with a streak-free finish, leaving no lint on the window.

How to declutter…

According to the survey, 44% of Brits claim decluttering is their main priority in the fall clean.

Harnett swears by the 15-minute method: “I get my kids involved and we tackle a room each; get our favourite songs on and just blitz the space for 15 minutes.

“I get bags for life or cardboard boxes and ask the children to put in anything that can go to charity, passed onto friends or sold – and ensure that everything that’s left has a place… and is put away.”