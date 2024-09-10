TV plantswoman Carol Klein on how her garden helped her through breast cancer

Diagnosed with breast cancer early this year, TV presenter, writer and plantswoman Carol Klein knows more than most how much the garden can do for your wellbeing.

“The breast cancer and its cure hasn’t really set me back,” says the 79-year-old, who had a double mastectomy. “It was lovely just having the garden there. I pretty soon got up and got out there in a gradual way. I could see the garden from the house and you feel it, don’t you?”

“When you go out in the garden you become engrossed in it. It’s been proved that physically touching plants and having your hands in the soil does lift the way you feel about everything. I’d find it very difficult to live without a garden,” she adds.

The six-times Chelsea Gold medal-winner, who first appeared on Gardeners’ World in 1989, has been given the all-clear, which is a huge relief, she says, but is aware she needs to improve her lifestyle, with a better diet and exercise.

The Manchester-born self-taught gardener has now written about her life with plants in her memoir, Hortobiography, from her beginnings as the daughter of a TV salesman who had no affinity to the natural world, to becoming an art teacher for 13 years before taking up gardening with a passion which led to a nursery business and TV career.

Her love of gardening came partly from her grandfather, who had an allotment, and partly from her mother.

From small beginnings, when she gave up a full-time job to look after her and her husband Neil’s two daughters, she learned about gardening and began to sell her plants through friends and at market, and Glebe Cottage Plants was born, which she ran for 30 years from their home in North Devon.

She visited inspirational gardens, began exhibiting her plants at shows and opened her garden to visitors through the National Garden Scheme, before being plucked for TV during RHS Chelsea Flower Show and has since appeared on a raft of shows including Gardeners’ World, Gardening With Carol Klein, Life In a Cottage Garden and Grow Your Own Veg.

She’s a regular presenter at RHS Chelsea Flower Show and at other major horticultural events.

“TV has been a very good influence, especially in the way Gardeners’ World is going and programmes like Gardening With Carol Klein on Channel 5.”

Last year the RHS named Klein the RHS Iconic Horticultural Hero 2023 .

There have been big changes in people’s attitudes over the years, with raised awareness of the provenance of plants, as well as environmental concerns and climate change, she reflects.

“The gardening public are far more knowledgeable now. Of course, the internet and gardening programmes help. Younger people are getting interested, but it’s difficult if you haven’t got a garden.”

Time, space and budget are among the biggest challenges facing today’s gardeners.

“The biggest challenge I’ve faced in my own garden has always been one of time. For many years, when I was doing shows and running a nursery, my life from February to October would revolve around going to shows, so my garden at times got neglected.

“Now, because it’s 46 years old and hugely established, I’ve got to start making difficult decisions about what to take out, what to cut back, while still keeping the character and personality that the garden has, and keeping it manageable.”

Klein offers the following advice to amateur gardeners to help tackle budget limitations and climate change.

Plants for free

“I started growing stuff from seed with my mum and taking cuttings. I had too many plants, and she said, ‘Sell them’, which was the rudimentary beginning of my nursery.

“On Gardeners’ World we’ve been covering different ways of propagating stuff. But have a go with seeds, not just annuals but perennials. And if you have friends with a garden or you have an existing garden, try collecting seeds.

“Anyone who remembers Geoff Hamilton (the late Gardeners’ World presenter) would know that when buying a plant he’d always look for the one with the juiciest shoots and he’d always split it up. If you’re buying a salvia, for instance, have a look at its potential for cuttings and have a go.”

Be adaptable

“This year is a really good example. Have you noticed how few insects have been around this year? For instance, we have a self-seeded buddleia bush and last year it was loaded with all sorts of wonderful butterflies and bees. This year, there’ve been hardly any.

“The weather often determines and influences how well our gardens turn out. We are going to have to be more adaptable and consider much more what our gardens are.

“Think which natural habitat your garden most resembles and go for it. Especially if you’ve a new garden or a new small garden, have a look at what you’ve got and don’t try to grow things that aren’t going to thrive if it does get really hot or really wet.”

Hortobiography by Carol Klein is published in hardback by Ebury Press, priced £22. Available now