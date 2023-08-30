UB40 Homecoming 2023 at Moseley Park: 44 fabulous photos to flick through

Over 4,000 fans attended the 45th anniversary celebration of UB40's music at Moseley Park & Pool. The Birmingham-born band, preparing for a UK and Europe tour, played a sold-out homecoming show. Performances by Robin Campbell, Jimmy Brown, Matt Doyle, Earl Falconer, Norman Lamont Hassan, Martin Meredith, Laurence Perry, Jahred Gordon, Gilly G, Ian Thompson and Matt Campbell, wowed the crowd. Two park stages hosted sets from Hare & Hounds DJs, Friendly Fire, Freetown Collective, and Don Letts, alongside Soul II Soul, The Mouse Outfit, and Young Culture Band. UB40 will perform next at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on 9 November.

Bus timetables for National Express West Midlands (NXWM) in Birmingham and surrounding areas will be altered in September 2023 due to increased traffic and return of school children. Changes will affect several routes, including services 82, A15 and A16, with modifications based on community feedback. Timetable modifications will also impact services provided in Black Country. The changes will include revised evening timings, terminus changes, and frequency increases. Full details about each service change will be available on the NXWM Timetables website.

Londoners should prepare for further transport disruptions due to two days of industrial action planned by ASLEF and RMT unions in September. The unions are protesting unresolved disputes over pay with the government and the Rail Delivery Group. ASLEF will strike on 1 September and issue an overtime ban on 16 train companies on 2 September. Simultaneously, 20,000 RMT members will strike. The combined actions will disrupt train services across the UK, particularly impacting London. A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson expressed refusal to continue negotiations until union leadership agrees to the industry's 30% post-Covid revenue shortfall.

Mass disruption continues at Liverpool John Lennon Airport following Monday's air traffic control system failure. Despite the issue being resolved Monday evening, residual effects have caused flight delays and cancellations. Travellers are advised to check with their airlines for flight information. TransPennine Express is offering free travel to those affected, who are returning to the UK on a different date or time, or landing at a different airport.

Noel Gallagher delighted 25,000 fans at Wythenshawe Park on Saturday night with a performance of hit songs from his Oasis and High Flying Birds repertoire. This marked the first time the park hosted a concert of this magnitude, with remarkable scenes captured by Jody Hartley. The former Oasis member truly made a stylish comeback to his hometown.

Bristol-based plant and lifestyle business, Mila, has abruptly shut its stores, citing 'rising costs' as a key reason. Mila, which traded in house plants, homewares, and lifestyle products, had outlets in Cabot Circus, Park Street, and a concession at Sparks. Mila's 'ethical gift shop' at Sparks will stay open. Owner Sam McKay pointed to challenging conditions on the high street and increasing costs as contributing factors. Despite the closures, McKay praised his staff and customers, emphasising his struggle to keep the business afloat.

Passengers flying from London airports are advised to verify their flight status due to ongoing cancellations and delays caused by a nationwide technical issue. The disruption occurred yesterday after a failure in the air traffic control systems. Despite the issue being resolved within a few hours, delays are expected to persist over several days due to logistical issues. Among the affected airports, Heathrow recorded the highest number of disruptions, followed by Gatwick and Manchester. The National Air Traffic Services (NATS) regretted the inconvenience and assured continued safety of all UK flights.

New census data reveals the areas in Birmingham with the highest proportion of residents in senior and management roles. The study utilised factors such as income, economic activity, qualifications, and household type to grade overall household privilege. Using data from the Office for National Statistics, the examination included residents aged 16 or over and their employment levels. The investigation found the top 10 Birmingham wards with a significant number of inhabitants in higher managerial, administrative, and professional occupations.

Following a technical fault with air traffic control systems, Bristol Airport continues to experience delays and cancellations. The issue has affected holidaymakers since the bank holiday weekend, with over 500 flights cancelled across the UK and hundreds delayed. Many travellers have been left stranded, both in the UK and abroad. The fault has required flight plans to be input manually, disrupting schedules. Several flights at Bristol Airport, including easyJet services to Alicante, Venice and Inverness, have been cancelled. The National Air Traffic Services (NATS) apologised for the failure, stating that controllers had to manually input flight plans due to system errors.