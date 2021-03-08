Video: A body language expert assesses Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview
All eyes are on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have given a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey.
The couple were candid about their experiences with the monarchy, with Meghan saying she felt she hadn’t been protected by the royal family, and had even experienced suicidal thoughts.
While the couples’ words speak volumes, their body language can reveal a lot too.
Psychologist and TV’s human lie detector Darren Stanton particularly picked up on Meghan’s reassuring movements and the “protective gesture” of Meghan placing her hand on Harry’s: “She may have noticed at some points in the interview that he might have needed a little bit of reassurance,” he explains. “It’s clear that he’s besotted with her, it’s clear that he’s head over heels, and she is with him.”
The full interview will air in the UK on March 8, on ITV at 9pm.