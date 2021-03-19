Video: This immersive art exhibition takes you inside Vincent van Gogh’s paintings
12:04pm, Fri 19 Mar 2021
You might be familiar with Vincent van Gogh’s paintings, but have you ever wondered what it’s like to be inside one of them?
This is what visitors will discover thanks to an upcoming exhibition in London, called Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Different to your normal art show, this is a 360-degree experience using virtual reality and floor-to-ceiling digital projections to help you step into van Gogh’s world.
The exhibition first debuted in a cathedral in 2018 in Naples, Italy, taking visitors inside works such as Bedroom In Arles and The Starry Night.
The exhibition will open at a secret location in October 2021. Tickets are available here.