What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology

Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.

Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?

While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.

We asked astrologists for their predictions on how each star sign will fair in 2023, and their advice on mistakes to avoid along the way…

Aries

“Get ready – 2023 is set to be a big year for your love life!” says astrologer Bex Milford aka Cosmic Cures (instagram.com/cosmic_cures).

A solar eclipse signalling new beginnings, and Jupiter in Aries at the start of the year means “a dose of luck and confidence, so now’s the perfect time to put yourself out there and take a risk with your heart” – you could be in for a sizzling summer.

“Don’t feel the need to settle down too quickly,” Milford warns. “The Sun-Venus Cazimi in August will bring a dose of fun and romance, so allow yourself to play the field a little first.”

Taurus

Sit tight, Taureans, because spring is set to be full of adventure.

“From May 15 onwards, an amazing burst of opportunity awaits,” says intuition coach and psychic Julie Chandler (juliechandler.co.uk).

“Uranus enters your sign followed rapidly by Jupiter, giving you a chance to really go out there and explore. If new romance blossoms or existing relationships are rekindled, then take the risk and enjoy yourself.”

Communication is key, however: “Be aware that this energy expects both parties to fully understand what they’re getting into before committing to longer-term excitement.”

Gemini

“This is a year for throwing yourself into fun when it comes to your love life,” says Milford. “Accept the invitation, say yes to the party and kick up your heels. Who knows what possibilities for passion might arise while you’re enjoying yourself?”

The movement of Saturn from March demands “boundaries in your job,” she adds. “Any rose-tinted glasses that have caused you to idealise a co-worker will fall to the ground, so this is not the year to canoodle with a colleague.”

Cancer

The movement of Jupiter in May means “you’ll find yourself getting out there more often as social interaction starts becoming even easier,” Chandler says, while June will be a time of “healing and evaluation” when it comes to relationships.

“By October, things could look very different with both eclipses bringing opportunities for major family expansion,” she continues.

“Although this time has potential for great connection with those near and dear – and maybe some far away – just remember not to ignore any red flags that come up.”

Leo

Thanks to the timing of solar eclipses, for Leos, 2023 is all about “community, communication, travel and broadened horizons”, Milford says.

“You’re just as likely to meet someone at your local farmer’s market as on a dating app, and a holiday romance or connection with an exotic stranger from another culture could flavour your relationship status with a dash of excitement.”

At the end of summer, Venus goes into retrograde in Leo: “You can expect a complete about-turn when it comes to what you prioritise in relationships. Don’t be afraid to redefine your desires, even if it’s unexpected.”

Virgo“This year, speak your goals into reality with affirming words,” says Chandler, who notes April’s eclipse in the eighth house will highlight “passions and desires” for Virgos.

“Don’t get stuck,” she warns. “With all mercury retrogrades in earth signs this year, you need to take small steps. Jupiter is moving in May, inviting you to explore romantic vacation getaways or newfound friends from other places.”

Libra

It’s all happening in April for Librans, Milford says, when the “supercharged new moon signals new beginnings, then suggests a radical change to your relationship status.”

Fortune favours the brave this year, and come August you might be reassessing a platonic friendship.

“Embrace courage and allow your passions to lead you. If there was ever a time to reassess your social circle and look at someone with a fresh, enamoured gaze, this is it.”

Scorpio

“Kick off your year with some closure on old chapters that have been holding you back from realising the full potential of your relationships,” Chandler advises.

As we head into summer, it’s time to “cultivate new connections – call in someone who could be a soul mate-level connection”.

And keep your wits about you in autumn: “As October approaches, look out for any difficult challenges in your partnerships, as they come under scrutiny during this eclipse season.”

Sagittarius

“You’re encouraged to prioritise pleasure and let yourself be lured by the lighter side of life as spring approaches, since the solar eclipse in Aries hints at romantic new beginnings when you stop taking yourself too seriously,” Milford says.

Try not to overthink decisions in summer, when “travel, broadened horizons and adventure” await.

“This is the perfect time to keep your eyes open for someone who inspires excitement. Don’t slip into the trap of dating someone for the sake of security – passion is what ignites you this year!”

Capricorn

As 2023 begins, Capricorns would do well to pause and consider their love life goals, Chandler says: “But a word of caution – don’t let money cause any disagreements in your relationships.”

An eclipse in April invites “expansion for your home and family” while “childish joy and pleasure” are highlighted in May.

“Why not take this opportunity to deepen relationships in both personal areas, or even expand loved ones by having children?”

Aquarius

Unattached Aquarians should get in gear now for an active love life in 2023.

“This is the ideal time to refresh your dating app profile, look out for any connections made via social media, and get flirty over WhatsApp,” Milford says. “If you get the opportunity for a short-distance trip then say yes – stimulating meetings could occur as a result.”

Feeling the need for stability in May? “If anyone’s being a flake, kick them to the curb.” And watch out for August 13: “When Venus meets the Sun in your seventh house, this ignites huge potential for romance, so say yes to a date!”

Pisces

“As 2023 kicks off, Mars retrograde is here to help you review the relationships in your life – both online and IRL – so dust off those apps if you need to,” says Chandler.

Self-reflection is key, particularly with a lunar eclipse coming in early May, so remember to prioritise what matters to you in terms of relationships.

“As always with Pisces, try not to get overwhelmed by miscommunications or misunderstandings,” she adds. “Focus on being open yet discerning, as you move through any bumps along the way.”