What is Bridget Jones’s Diary like for a first time reader in 2021?

Renee Zellweger attending the world premiere of Bridget Jones's Baby at the Odeon cinema, Leicester Square, London.
Renee Zellweger attending the world premiere of Bridget Jones's Baby at the Odeon cinema, Leicester Square, London.
By NewsChain Lifestyle
7:30am, Thu 04 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

There’s no doubt Bridget Jones has had a monumental impact on pop culture.

When Bridget Jones’s Diary was published 25 years ago, Helen Fielding’s hapless protagonist won fans all over the world. The 30-something’s diary entries revealed her struggles with men, her weight, work and family, striking a chord with many readers.

Bridget is so well-loved, I was admittedly quite nervous to read the book for the very first time. I wasn’t old enough to catch the first craze for all things Jones, but I had seen the films. From what I could gather, much of the novel’s story was about finding a man and obsessing over your weight, and I wasn’t sure how well this would age.

However, I’m now in my late 20s – not far off Bridget’s age – so maybe I would find a similar resonance in her trials and tribulations?

Unfortunately, this just wasn’t the case. I found parts of the book quite shocking – such as Bridget starting every diary entry with her weight and beating herself up if she had gained the tiniest bit. I was also disappointed with just how much of the book is dedicated to Bridget’s quest for a boyfriend, leaving space for little else.

Of course, there is still a stigma around single women nowadays, but Bridget’s state of mind felt quite alien to me. Maybe my friendship circle is unique, but no one I know has ever set marriage as their sole purpose in life – which is very much how it feels for Bridget, who seems to see perpetual singledom as a fate worse than death.

I’m not saying we’ve magically solved the problem of ticking biological clocks, but I do feel the focus has shifted. Women are celebrated for things in life that aren’t just successful ovaries – like flourishing careers, and positive friendships.

It’s probably worth mentioning society is still geared towards the heteronormative ‘ideal’ of coupledom, but the tides are changing – particularly among young people.

Even friendships seemed surprisingly sidelined in Bridget Jones’s Diary. Her mates felt like bit parts – Bridget only really called them when she was having a crisis in her love life.

The less said on the fact she was pursued by her boss, the better – although that’s not to say it doesn’t happen nowadays. It just felt particularly uncomfortable to read in the post-#MeToo era.

I’m not saying we currently live in a feminist utopia; perhaps it’s just our problems have changed. Social media has hardly helped our self-image – it could be seen as another way of documenting and obsessing over our weight – but thinness is no longer the only metric for success.

That’s not to say I didn’t find humour in the book. Bridget’s mum getting accidentally caught up in a timeshare scam is nothing short of hilarious, and there were moments in Bridget’s life I could relate to – like struggling to find a clean shirt when you’re running late for work, or the minefield that is buying presents for your friends at Christmas.

I don’t want to take Bridget away from anyone, particularly if she resonated with you back in the Nineties, nor am I looking for her to transform into a modern-day body positive icon. I just wonder if Bridget – in all her glory – is best left in 1996.

Nowadays, I feel like we have fictional characters who truly show what it’s like to be a woman or non-binary person – warts and all – in 2021. And who knows, maybe we’ll find these protagonists cringeworthy and problematic in 25 years time. That’s the beauty of fiction – it keeps evolving just as we do.

Sign up to our newsletter

Book

Bridget Jones

PA