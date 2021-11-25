What can you do to support refugees caught up in the migrant crisis?

Since the beginning of 2020, more than 30,000 people have risked death crossing to the UK aboard dinghies, kayaks and other small boats, and on November 24, at least 31 people died after their vessel sank while attempting to cross the English Channel.

The stats are horrifying, the loss of human life devastating, and amidst a crisis that is politically fraught, socially contentious and confusing, it can be hard to know what to do or how to help.

Here are just a few ways you can make a difference…

A group of people thought to be migrants are rescued off the coast of Folkestone, Kent, by a Border Force vessel, as small boat incidents in the Channel continue (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Read up on what’s happening

Not entirely sure what’s happening, or why people are taking dangerous journeys across the Channel, rather than staying put? Unclear on the wider migrant and refugee crisis playing out across Europe, or the plight of refugees across the world? The human tragedy involved and the global ramifications can feel overwhelming and seem insurmountable, so start small. Charities and support hubs, like Refugee Action (refugee-action.org.uk), will swiftly get you up to speed on terminology, figures and commonly asked questions when it comes borders, migrants and people seeking asylum.

Support winter appeals

Winter is coming – if it’s not already here – and that can exacerbate existing problems. Care4Calais (care4calais.org) is appealing for people to donate spare winter coats, to help refugees sleeping rough in Northern France. You can find your nearest coat drop-off point here: care4calais.org/thedropoffmap.

Positive Action In Housing (paih.org) is running its annual winter surgery to provide supplies and crisis support to “help destitute refugees and asylum seekers and their children make it through Christmas and survive the harsh winter period” – and donations are much appreciated. Refugee Action is also asking for donations to help people navigate their first Christmas in the UK.

Demonstrators on King Edward’s Bay Beach in Tynemouth to show solidarity for refugees (PA)

Open up your workplace

Are you in a position to employ or train people who have successfully sought asylum in the UK? The Refugee Council (refugeecouncil.org.uk) offers support to people looking for employment, as well as those who are able to offer it, and can offer advice alongside employment partnerships and training.

Volunteer your time

Some people may feel able to welcome a refugee into their home this Christmas, but you can still donate your time in different ways – from volunteering at local food banks supporting your community (including those who are new to it), to signing petitions, fundraising for refugee charities or actively campaigning on welfare issues.