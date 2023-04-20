What do astrologists predict will happen during the King’s reign?

Born on November 14, 1948, the King falls under the star sign Scorpio.

One of the water signs, Scorpios are known for their loyalty, ambition and devotion – traits that should make Charles an excellent monarch.

But as any astrology enthusiast knows, there are lots of other factors that determine how a person’s characteristics come into play with their career – or, in the King’s case, inherited role – and what the future might hold for them.

Ahead of the coronation on May 6, we asked astrologists for their predictions on what might be in store for Charles during his reign…

Coping with responsibility

“He can absolutely cope with the enormous responsibility of the monarchy. His Taurus moon means that, like the late Queen, he will make every day a working day and will be forever available for the next commitment.”

On the other hand, Charles’ Scorpio sun sign means he may become “frustrated at the lack of privacy, taking on such an enormously public-facing role, and at having to sideline his own emotions at times [by] not responding to criticism.”

Diplomatic relations

“Libra placements in King Charles’ chart suggest that he has a diplomatic and fair-minded approach to relationships and partnerships,” says intuitive tarot coach and astrologer Julie Chandler.

“This can be beneficial in maintaining positive relations with other leaders and countries, as well as in mediating conflicts and fostering cooperation.”

The King will need to keep a cool head when under pressure, she says: “What could be a struggle for him energetically is impatience or impulsiveness, which could lead to hasty decisions caused by his Jupiter placement in Aries.”

Transformational decades

“Pluto moving into Aquarius will bring significant transformations and shifts in the themes ruled by Aquarius, which are society, technology, innovation, and humanitarian efforts,” says astrologer Bex Milford aka Cosmic Cures.

“We’re about to enter two decades where there could be huge upheaval… so Charles will need to balance a desire for security and ‘the status quo’ (his Taurus moon) with an ability to adapt and accept that huge reform will need to be made – which his Scorpio sun will hopefully help with.”

Profound change

Looking further into the future, Pluto will form an opposition with Charles’ Ascendant in 2026, a rare occurrence in astrological terms.

“Pluto opposing the Ascendant line happens once a lifetime, and will not even occur for everyone because of how slow-moving Pluto is,” Milford explains.

“So, it’s incredibly relevant that it’s occurring a couple of years after his coronation.”

For a Scorpio such as Charles, this will signify even more upheaval and, perhaps, challenging experiences.

“It might be that 2026 is a particularly testing year for him, as it can trigger a process of self-examination and exploration of deep-seated emotions, fears, or patterns that may have been hidden or suppressed,” Milford says.

“However, this will lead to a deeper understanding of himself, relationships, and his role as a King on the public stage.”

Chandler agrees that, given his horoscope, the King is equipped to handle the ups and downs of royal life.

“The Taurus moon will be what shows through in his reign as astrologically we enter a time of disruption and transformation collectively,” she says.

“His leadership quality of embracing change but bringing in more stability can shine through.”