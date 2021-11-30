What is ‘doorscaping’? The interiors trend that’s all about making a stylish first impression

They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and that’s true when it comes to homes as well. If you want to add some wow factor to your entrance, you need to know about the ‘doorscaping’ trend.

“Doorscaping is simply the art of decorating your doorway with seasonal foliage and decorations,” says Catharina Björkman, Scandi lifestyle expert at wood burning stove brand Contura. “Think wreaths, displays of baskets filled with fresh or dried flowers, decorative doormats, seasonal characters and more.”

The trend took off last year when homeowners began sharing their doorscaping efforts online during lockdown and is “only growing in popularity this year,” says Helen Ashmore, head designer at Laura Ashley. “It is a wonderful way of blending the outside world and your interiors. Perfect to add a warm and welcoming glow to your house as the nights draw in.”

Björkman adds: “What’s so special about doorscaping is that it has the ability to bring joy not just to the homeowner, but also to everyone who passes.”

Want to try the trend? We asked interiors experts for their advice.

Start with a focal point

(Alamy/PA)

“To create a successful ‘doorscape’, create a focal point with complimented accents by adding a variety of shapes, heights, and colours to add depth to your entrance,” says Katie Thomas, founder of KTM Design.

A wreath is a ideal starting point, she advises, as it adds “a beautiful centre piece, creating an inviting doorway while keeping it undisturbed and functional”. If you have space, create depth by “including different textures such as woven baskets full of dried plants and flowers” or a seasonal doormat.

Ashmore says: “Don’t be afraid to play around with the scene you are creating, and always remember to stand back and check the balance and progress of your doorscape.”

Create an autumnal arrangement

(Alamy/PA)

“Autumn is the perfect time to try doorscaping,” says Björkman. “A seasonal display of brightly coloured gourds and pumpkins, real or fake, is an easy way to dip your toe into the trend.”

You could make your own autumn wreath with “foliage and floral blooms in beautiful burnished colours,” Ashmore says, complemented with “dried or faux florals displayed in a vintage urn or milk pail”.

Let there be light

Illuminate your efforts with fairy lights framing the doorway, says Thomas: “The twinkling lights will draw attention toward your decoration and complete the look.”

Ashmore suggests draping strings of lights on any evergreen shrub, topiary or olive tree that might be near the doorstep or adding lanterns at ground level: “Group items as collections – three lanterns in different sizes gives a beautifully curated feel.”

Try a festive theme

(Alamy/PA)

“Many may not even realise that they already enjoy doorscaping in the run up to Christmas,” says Björkman, thanks to a traditional Christmas wreath. But you don’t have to stop there.

“To take it to the next level, consider how you can frame the wreath with additional decorations. Boughs of holly (real or fake) and candy canes work well without being too in-your-face for a first time doorscaper.”