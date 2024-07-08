What Keir Starmer’s zodiac sign could reveal about his qualities as Prime Minister

As Sir Keir Starmer embarks on his tour across the UK to visit the nation’s most prominent leaders, civilians are pondering what his first year in power will look like.

Economic stability and tackling the cost-of-living crisis are two mountains that Sir Keir will need to climb over the next 12 months, but how will our new Prime Minister cope under the spotlight? And can his star sign help shed some light?

Here, an astrologist and a psychic medium predict how the stars will align for the new UK PM…

Dedicated leader

Born on September 2, 1962, Sir Keir, is a Virgo, an earth sign known for practicality and stability, qualities that many voters look for in a PM.

It’s “a very appropriate sign for a leader”, says celebrity psychic and astrologer, Inbaal Honigman. With other attributes including being “quietly hardworking, organised and egalitarian”.

She says: “Those born under the sign of Virgo identify with their work, and don’t put a barrier between their career and their personal lives – they’ll take a work call even late at night. This industrious quality is a great advantage in politics, as public service never stops.”

This unwavering dedication also means that Virgos can come across as critical sometimes, as they expect a lot from others.

“Virgos demand a lot from themselves and from everyone around them,” says Honigman. “Since they’re hardworking and never fully rest, Virgos expect others to be available around the clock.”

Problem solver

Coping with the unexpected is a big part of running the country, and luckily for the UK public, Virgos tend to be great problem solvers.

“Virgos are often described as analytical and methodical individuals who excel at problem-solving and critical thinking,” explains TJ Higgs, psychic medium. “This trait suggests that Sir Keir may approach complex issues with a careful and systematic approach, ensuring that all aspects are thoroughly analysed before making a decision.”

Honigman agrees and adds: “Virgos can examine several thoughts and ideas at once, and they find it easy to balance a great number of responsibilities.”

Humble

“Humility and dedication are Virgoan traits that have been apparent in Sir Keir’s campaign for the leadership,” says Honigman. “As a public servant, Sir Keir’s focus is on the public, not himself, which is a very Virgoan characteristic.”

Higgs says this humility may help Sir Keir lead a strong, united government.

“Virgos are often humble leaders, and this trait suggests that Sir Keir may value teamwork and collaboration, recognising the contributions of others and fostering a supportive work environment within his government.”

Perfectionist

One trait that might ruffle some feathers in the cabinet is a Virgo’s tendency for perfectionism.

“While this trait can drive individuals to achieve high standards of quality and excellence, it may also lead to a reluctance to delegate tasks and a tendency towards micromanagement,” explains Higgs. “[A Virgo] may need to balance the desire for perfection with the need to trust and empower a team to effectively carry out their responsibilities.”

Good communicator

Virgos often make excellent public speakers, but Honigman says that even Sir Keir could struggle with communication when Mercury goes into retrograde.

“Virgo is ruled by Mercury, planet of communication which is why Virgos make excellent public speakers and come across well on TV and in the press,” explains the astrologer. “The Virgo communication style is direct, no-nonsense and honest. Virgos also despise liars, and view honesty as a matter of dignity.

“However, during the Mercury retrograde, communication comes to a standstill,” says Honigman. “Misunderstandings are rife.

“Mercury retrograde is also a time when the past comes back to haunt us, so past mistakes may get dragged up and cause embarrassment again,” she warns.