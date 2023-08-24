What to do if you see a dog locked in a car in hot weather
By AI Newsroom
UK dog owners are being warned to keep pets safe during the current heatwave. Hot weather alerts have been upgraded to amber in five regions, with temperatures expected to be hotter than Ibiza, Marbella and Tenerife, prompting fears for the welfare of dogs left in cars. Despite warnings, many people still think leaving a dog in a car is acceptable if in the shade or windows are open. However, such conditions can reach dangerous temperatures within an hour. The RSPCA has issued advice on what to do if dogs are spotted in cars during hot weather, including the possibility of breaking a window.
