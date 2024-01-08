When is it ok to keep my child off school? As new drive launched to tackle absences

Your child’s got another cold or says they have tummy ache… Do you let them stay off school, or force them to go in because education is important?

This can be a tough one for parents, especially if a child has no obvious signs of really being unwell, or they’re not sure it’s significant enough to warrant staying home.

So many children are regularly skipping school currently, that as well as pledging £15 million towards expanding a programme to provide direct support to more than 10,000 persistently absent pupils and their families, the Government has launched a new campaign called ‘Moments Matter, Attendance Counts’, aimed at highlighting to parents the importance of school attendance for attainment, wellbeing and development.

Welcoming the move, Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said: “Every day counts: when children miss school, it’s not just about missing lessons, it’s also about losing valuable moments spent with their friends and teachers.”

Of course, the reasons for missing lots of school can be complex, and some families may need additional support. But for many parents, it might sometimes be tricky to decipher whether their child is well enough to go in?

Catching up can be hard

“It’s vital that children have good attendance at school, and they should only miss days when there are very good reasons for doing so,” says James Bowen, assistant general secretary and director of policy at the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT).

“The school day and curriculum is incredibly tightly packed, and pupils can easily miss out on crucial steps in their learning if they miss lessons. While teachers can try to catch pupils up on lost learning, that can be a challenge if the rest of the class have moved on.”

He points out that the decision whether to let a child stay off clearly depends on the nature of the illness, and says most schools and the NHS offer guidance on when to keep a child at home, and how long for.

“Clearly, if a child is not well enough to attend school, they shouldn’t, and we do still need to be careful about pupils attending and passing on illnesses such as stomach bugs,” he adds.

A letter from the Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and senior health professionals to school leaders at the start of the current school year in September pointed out that it’s “usually appropriate” for parents to send children to school with mild respiratory illnesses including cold symptoms, a minor cough, runny nose or sore throat, but they shouldn’t attend if they have a temperature of 38°C or above.

When does anxiety come into the picture?

The letter also acknowledged that since the pandemic, more children may be absent from school due to anxiety, although it points out that worry and mild or moderate anxiety can be a normal part of growing up, adding: “Being in school can often help alleviate the underlying issues. A prolonged period of absence is likely to heighten a child’s anxiety about attending in the future, rather than reduce it.”

If you are concerned that your child is too anxious to attend school, having a chat with their teacher, and your GP if the problem persists, may be a helpful place to start.

Are they contagious?

As previously noted, it’s important to consider whether they’ll be passing on bugs too.

“Parents should consider keeping their child home from school if genuinely unwell and contagious, aiming to prevent the spread of illness to classmates,” says Dr Babak Ashrafi, a GP working with Superdrug online doctor. “Indicators such as a high fever, new-onset cough, vomiting, or severe discomfort suggest the need for the child to stay home, allowing time for rest and recovery.”

He advises parents to keep in touch with the school about their child’s health, and suggests they return to school once they’re no longer contagious and well enough for classroom activities.

He explains: “While illness varies, general guidelines recommend waiting 24 hours after a fever has subsided before the child returns to school. Persistent symptoms like vomiting or a severe cough may also warrant keeping the child home, especially in cases of contagious illnesses. For mild colds without severe symptoms, attending school is typically acceptable, but parents should use their judgment based on specific circumstances and prioritise the wellbeing of both their child and the school community.”

To help, Ashrafi adds: “Parents can encourage [children] to practice good hygiene, such as covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and washing hands regularly.”

What about tummy aches?

If a child says they have tummy ache but there are no other symptoms, Ashrafi says parents shouldn’t just dismiss the child’s claim, but consider various possibilities, including that the tummy ache may be caused by a minor issue such as indigestion, constipation, or nervousness.

“In such cases, a child might feel better after a short period of rest or after addressing the specific issue causing the discomfort,” he advises. “But if the tummy ache persists, worsens or is accompanied with fatigue, it may be prudent to keep the child home. In some instances, stomach aches can be a sign of an underlying issue that requires medical attention.

“Ultimately, if the child’s symptoms are more severe, or if they are noticeably fatigued or unwell, it may be advisable to keep them home until they recover.”