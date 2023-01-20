When is the best – and worst – time of year to shop for new household items?

Whether you’re saving up for a much-needed item or splashing out on something that’s ‘nice to have’, timing is key when making household purchases.

Whatever the motivation for buying, PriceSpy, the price and product comparison service, has researched the best and worst times of year to potentially buy certain items for the home.

The findings are based on prices PriceSpy recorded during 2022. While there are no guarantees the same patterns will apply in 2023, the data may give some helpful guidance for shoppers this year.

It’s always worth keeping an eye out throughout the year for price drops and bargains, however, as some retailers may have unexpected sales to shift stock.

Knowing the best time to buy certain items means people can make their money go further...

“Whilst people’s reasons for shopping will differ, one thing will surely be the same – no one wants to pay over the odds for a product if they can help it,” says Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, UK country manager at PriceSpy. “Knowledge is power, and knowing the best time to buy certain items means people can make their money go further.”

PriceSpy’s figures also serve as a reminder that buying products slightly out of season can sometimes deliver big savings.

For example, if you can make do this summer with your existing garden furniture, PriceSpy’s findings suggest October is a great month to make a purchase for these items.

The website also looked at the ‘premium’ shoppers can pay for buying items when they’re most in demand.

For example, buying a barbecue in August can cost an extra 14% compared with the typical price throughout the year. Buying skis at the start of the ski season in November can mean paying an extra 26%, PriceSpy found.

Matinvesi-Bassett adds: “Setting up price alerts on products that you’re after is a good way of ensuring that you buy at the right time and right price for you.”

When is the best time to buy?

Based on PriceSpy data from 2022, here are some of the items to potentially consider buying – and not buying – in certain months of the year. Also shown are the potential percentage saving people could have made at this time, along with the percentage premium they could end up paying, compared with average prices recorded throughout that year.

JanuaryBuy: Laptop (8% saving)Don’t buy: Pushchair, pram or stroller (15% premium)

FebruaryBuy: Football boots (56% saving)Don’t buy: Espresso machine (8% premium)

MarchBuy: Slow cooker (18% saving)Don’t buy: Air fryer (13% premium)

AprilBuy: Backpack (10% saving)Don’t buy: Juicer (20% premium)

MayBuy: Hair straighteners/curlers (16% saving)Don’t buy: Headphones (49% premium)

JuneBuy: Sewing machine (20% saving)Don’t buy: Perfume (18%) premium

JulyBuy: Tent (11% saving)Don’t buy: Bicycle computer (10% premium)

AugustBuy: Lawnmower (44% saving)Don’t buy: barbecue (14% premium)

SeptemberBuy: Suncream (14% saving)Don’t buy: Pressure washer (22% premium)

OctoberBuy: Garden furniture set (12% saving)Don’t buy: Golf clubs (8% premium)

NovemberBuy: Radio (1% saving)Don’t buy: Skis (26% premium)

DecemberBuy: TV (9% saving)Don’t buy: Sunglasses (13% premium)