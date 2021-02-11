Where The Crawdads Sing and 4 more page-turning books on Camilla’s reading list

The Duchess of Cornwall is a voracious reader, so much so that after months of sharing her quarantine reading lists with royal fans, she launched a virtual book club on Instagram in January.

Normal People actor Daisy Edgar-Jones has even joined Camilla’s Reading Room to talk about Where The Crawdads Sing – the book that’s inspired her next movie.

Camilla’s book club has already provided us with some excellent titles to add to our reading pile. Here are just a few…

1. The Mirror And The Light by Hilary Mantel

Set after the death of Anne Boleyn in 1536, this historical novel is the final part of Hilary Mantel’s bestselling Wolf Hall trilogy. The book traces the final four years of Thomas Cromwell’s life, the self-made Tudor statesman who ascended the ranks to become a powerful and feared minister in the court of Henry VIII. As Cromwell’s enemies multiply in the shadows, the question remains: how long will it be until he falls out of favour with ruthless King Henry?

2. Restless by William Boyd

This espionage novel won the Costa Prize for fiction on its release in 2006. It follows the tale of a young woman who discovers her mother was recruited as a spy in the British Secret Service during World War II. Switching between time periods and from first to third person, it’s a gripping spy story that weaves together a mother-daughter relationship with heart and detail.

3. Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

One of the most popular books of 2020, Delia Owens’ bestselling debut is a heartbreaking coming of age story. When handsome local celebrity Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals in a quiet town in North Carolina immediately suspect Kya Clark, known as Marsh Girl. But Kya is different from everyone else; she has survived for years in isolation, with nature as her only friend. Beautiful and unforgettable, fans have praised this book for its lush lyrical prose.

4. The Architect’s Apprentice by Elif Shafak

This vivid tale focuses on a young man who, together with his white elephant, rises from the streets to fortune and fame in 16th-century Istanbul. Author Elif Shafak – who wrote The Forty Rules Of Love – includes gorgeous descriptions of the colourful Ottoman Empire. It will transport you from your living room to another place and time entirely.

5. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

Sharing hope through difficulty, Charlie Mackesy’s beautifully illustrated picture book is a collection of quiet conversations and musings between a curious boy, a greedy mole, a wary fox and a wise horse. The characters, who find themselves in sometimes treacherous terrain, has an important message of self-care, friendship and kindness, which is especially poignant for today’s uncertain times.