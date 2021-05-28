Why it’s important to take some time for yourself this coming bank holiday

At long last we’re about to start a bank holiday weekend where all our plans (hopefully) won’t be scuppered by bad weather or Covid restrictions.

It’s great to have loads to do. It’s what we’ve been waiting for – meeting up with friends and family, sitting indoors or outside (depending on the rules), socialising and having fun.

Some of you may have a packed ‘to do’ list, have your heart set on seeing the latest blockbuster or promised the kids you will take them to see that attraction that’s just re-opened.

But stop, just for a minute and think about number one. Packing yourself off on your own could actually be the best tonic. Especially if you have loads of responsibilities and juggle a busy home life with work.

Here are five reasons why putting on the brakes can benefit you…

1. Chilling out is important

Taking time to chill out and giving yourself some headspace helps your mind and body to refresh and re-energise. Chances are you’ve been juggling jobs all week, and even if you think you’re coping, relaxing for a little while in a quiet room or just going for a meditative solo walk will give you a much needed boost. How many did you say were coming for Sunday lunch?

2. It puts everything into perspective

It’s an age old adage, but if you can’t see the wood for the trees, it’s time to step back a bit. Sometimes we get so bogged down with day-to-day tasks or stressful situations, it’s difficult to think straight. Even if you only have time to grab a tea and sitting outside in the sunshine for 15 mins, everything will feel so much more manageable.

3. It makes you appreciate loved ones all the more

Much as you adore your family, if you partner is getting under your feet or the kids won’t stop squabbling, all those little annoyances can escalate and get on your nerves. Time to take time out. Chances are, a few hours to yourself will make you feel much more tolerant – and you might even wonder what vexed you in the first place.

4. Being sociable can be stressful

After such a tumultuous year, meeting up with friends can feel a bit strange. We’re not used to groups of people, the noise level, the rush of adrenaline when we’re chatting to everyone. It’s exhausting! Of course we can’t wait to see friends again, but pace yourself. That bottomless brunch isn’t going to run away – and there’s always next weekend.

5. Being selfish is a saviour

How many times have you put off doing something you really love because no-one else is interested? You’ve done more than your fair share of standing on the side lines at the Saturday football club and you’ve selflessly helped your best mate with her wedding plans, but now it’s your turn. Whether it’s the puzzle you never got round to finishing during lockdown, tinkering in the potting shed or a new exhibition that no-one else is into, steal the chance to do what you want to do. And you’ll be so happy you did… we promise.