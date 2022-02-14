Why Morzine should be top of your list for post-Covid skiing

The first weekend of the French ski season was a snowy one. We landed in Geneva on a Friday evening, just as the snowstorm hit – the flakes were falling in hypnotic spirals, and we could barely make out the tail lights of the car in front.

Luckily, our destination, Morzine Avoriaz, was just on the other side of the Swiss-French border – an hour or so by car, making it one of the easiest resorts for UK tourists to reach.

Needless to say, I didn’t get my first real glimpse of Morzine’s snow-quilted mountainscape until the next morning, but it was worth the wait. Drawing back my curtains, the sky was translucent blue, painting the perfect contrast with the tree-lined mountaintops.

Stunning aerial views of Morzine in the snow (Sam Ingles/Morzine Tourist Board)

Padding downstairs, I took my first look around the eight bedroom chalet I was staying in, run by AliKats Mountain Holidays – one of their seven catered and self-catered chalets available throughout the year. As part of the catered holiday package, I woke each morning to a fresh pot of AliKat’s home-brewed coffee and a cooked breakfast to set me up for the day.

Chalet de l’Ange (AliKats Mountain Holidays)

That first morning’s dish was an indulgent savoury French toast, complete with gooey gruyere cheese and richly seasoned mushrooms – the perfect start to my French alpine escape. After breakfast, my skis and ski boots were fitted at the chalet (all part of the service), while our personal driver waited to take us to the ski lift in the village of Morzine.

So far, the whole experience couldn’t have felt less stressful – now I just had to pray I remembered how to ski.

Scarlett Sangster embracing the fresh snowfall in Morzine Avoriaz (PA/Scarlett Sangster)

The Morzine Avoriaz slopes link the charming village of Morzine to the purpose-built Avoriaz resort, nestled on the side of the mountain. The main ski area is called ‘Le Pleney’, which together with the local area of Les Gets harbours 120 kilometres of pistes divided into 69 runs (three green, 29 blue, 28 red and nine black), served by 48 lifts all accessed using the same ski pass. For an adult, full run of the Morzine to Les Gets slopes comes to €280/£236 for seven days, while a single child costs €217/£183 for the week.

However, this is just the beginning of the full mountain range that can be explored. By hopping over the valley, visitors can discover even further connections via the ‘Super Morzine’ gondola, linking Morzine with the rest of the Portes du Soleil – making it one of the largest linked ski areas in the world.

Atop the ski slopes in Morzine Avoriaz (PA:Scarlett Sangster)

So, who exactly is the Morzine Avoriaz resort looking to attract? New skiers, young skiers, families, advanced skiers? It’s a good question, and while ‘everyone’ might seem like a bit of a cop-out, I’m going to ahead and say it anyway. Yes, I know what you’re thinking, but Morzine Avoriaz really does have something for everyone.

Let’s start with families. Avoriaz is without a doubt one of the best ski resorts in France for families, boasting a purpose-built children’s village – ski school, leisure centre and childcare centre rolled into one. Here, kids of all ages and abilities can hit the snow with half and full-day courses including ski lessons, meals and activities to keep them occupied, while parents explore the wider slopes.

The ski-in/ski-out nature of Avoriaz hotels is another plus point, with the fully pedestrianised mountain-top resort offering both ease and safety for young families in search of a stress-free return to the slopes.

The top Le Pleney (PA:Scarlett Sangster)

Then, when your legs have turned to jelly, you can take a plunge into the glorious 30-degree waters of Aquariaz, Europe’s highest water park (open Monday to Saturday throughout the winter season). Aquariaz has everything, from river rapids and jacuzzis to flumes and water cannons – just the thing to help defrost frozen fingers and toes.

The snowy village of Morzine, France (Sam Ingles/Morzine Tourist Board)

There’s also the resort’s après-ski scene, with the likes of chic independently run JaJa Bar (jajabar-avoriaz.com), Le Shooters – famed for its choice of colourful shots – and The Place (theplaceavoriaz.com), where those who still have energy to burn will find a different band headlining every evening.

Scarlett Sangster and friends at La Folie Douce (PA/Scarlett Sangster)

But for those in know, La Folie Douce (lafoliedouce.com/en/home-avoriaz) is the place to go for après-ski, attracting the young and ready-to-party with a raunchy concoction of snow-cooled cocktails and glitzy cabaret. Naturally, as is true across the resort’s bar scene, dancing and late-night events are subject to French Covid-19 restrictions.

Scarlett Sangster and friends enjoy the hot tub at AliKats Chalet de l’Ange (PA/Scarlett Sangster)

While I sadly didn’t get to enjoy the nightlife in Morzine, my AliKats chalet was far from a second-class option. Having exhausted myself on the slopes I had the absolute pleasure of returning each evening to double bubbles – that’s prosecco and a hot tub – plus a three-course, locally-sourced feast cooked fresh by my wonderful hosts. After this, I could kick back by a roaring fire and reflect this might be the most relaxing and indulgent way to experience the mountains.

How to plan your trip

Log on to the official tourist board websites for France (uk.france.fr) and Switzerland (myswitzerland.com) to stay on top of news relating to Covid-10 regulations.

British Airways (ba.com) fly from London Heathrow to Geneva direct, with January 2022 prices starting at £78 return.

A week’s stay at AliKats Moutain Holiday’s Chalet de l’Ange costs from £878pp in April 2022. Price includes breakfast, afternoon tea and three-course dinner with canapés five evenings each week. The chalet also has a hot tub, parking for six cars, a boot room, an open fireplace and a terrace. Visit alikats.eu.