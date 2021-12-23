Why we’d much rather stay in on Christmas Eve

For some of us, a traditional Christmas Eve down the pub or shared with a friend round at their house will still be a possibility – and a wonderful excuse to catch up, have a few drinks and revel in yuletide merriment.

But for others, who are grounded by Covid or avoiding going out before meeting relatives for Christmas lunch, socialising on December 24 won’t be on the cards this year.

And then there are those who would just much rather just cosy up on their own sofa. Whether or not you are staying home by choice, here are some reasons a fabulously festive night in might actually be better than a wild night out.

Avoid a Christmas Day hangover

(Alamy/PA)

Presents aren’t the only thing you’ll wake up to on Christmas morning if you overdo it the night before.

It’s far too easy to overindulge when you’re feeling festive (and when mulled wine is involved – it’s just so sweet and delicious) but do you really want to start the day with a banging headache? With a cosy night in, it’s easier to pace yourself and ensure a hangover-free Christmas.

Quality time with family

“Are you off out again?” Mum traditionally asks as you pull on your coat. “You’ve only just got here!” And you can’t help but feel a pang of guilt.

Unless you’ve got the family in tow, by heading out, you’re missing Christmas Eve cosiness and catch-up time with your loved ones.

Christmas Eve telly

(Alamy/PA)

From terrestrial TV picks to the wealth of festive films on streaming services, you’ve got loads of viewing options this Christmas Eve.

There’s Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas on BBC One, Carols From King’s on BBC Two, and Bradley And Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad At Christmas on ITV.

Netflix’s festive offering is heavy on the romcoms, including A Castle For Christmas, starring Brooke Shields, Single All The Way (its first ever gay Christmas movie) and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, in which Vanessa Hudgens plays no less than three different characters.

Festive food

Once you’ve officially clocked off work, or family members have arrived home for the holidays, you can officially use ‘Because it’s Christmas’ as an excuse to eat and drink anything you desire.

The turkey and trimmings will have to wait until tomorrow, of course, but there’s no reason you can’t start the celebrations by popping open a bottle of fizz, having crisps for dinner and mince pies for dessert, or diving into that big box of Quality Street.