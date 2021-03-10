Women’s Prize for Fiction: Our top 5 picks from the longlist

Looking for some lockdown reading inspiration? You’re in luck; the Women’s Prize for Fiction has just revealed this year’s longlist.

The judging panel includes Booker Prize winning author Bernardine Evaristo, journalist Nesrine Malik and Elizabeth Day, author of How To Fail.

Evaristo said: “We’re confident that we have chosen 16 standout novels that represent a truly wide and varied range of fiction by women that reflects multiple perspectives, narrative styles and preoccupations. These novels fascinated, moved, inspired and challenged us and we’re excited at announcing their inclusion on the Women’s Prize longlist.”

The list of 16 highlights debut novels and books by more established authors, from countries including Ireland, the US and Barbados. Maggie O’Farrell took home the top prize for Hamnet in 2020, and previous winners include Ann Patchett, Zadie Smith and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The shortlist will be revealed on April 28, and the winner announced on July 7.

These are our top picks from the longlist…

1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

What’s it about? Black twins Stella and Desiree flee their southern hometown as teenagers in the 1950s, and then their paths diverge. Stella begins passing as white, hiding her true identity from her husband and daughter, and Desiree returns home with her daughter Jude, before their lives cross over once more, and they discover the true nature of their history.

Why should you read it? A searing look at racism, classism, privilege and more, the content of The Vanishing Half might be heavy, but it’s a true joy to read. Bennett’s writing is so beautiful and multi-layered, you’ll struggle to put it down. HBO is reportedly adapting it with help from playwright Jeremy O. Harris, too.

2. Luster by Raven Leilani

What’s it about? Edie is a rudderless 20-something black woman in New York, navigating microaggressions in her majority white workplace, when all she really wants to be is an artist. Her life switches course when she loses her job, starts an affair with a middle-aged white man and somehow ends up living in his New Jersey suburban house with his wife and adopted child. Leilani drip feeds details from Edie’s traumatic past, while delivering moments of dark humour.

Why should you read it? Leilani’s writing is so raw and real, it’ll send chills down your spine. Luster is a timely exploration of making your way as a black woman in America, and all the baggage that comes with. Believe the hype for this debut novel – it’s even got the seal of approval from Zadie Smith.

3. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

What’s it about? First generation Ghanaian immigrant Gifty is a neuroscientist living in California. Her mother – who has been depressed since they lost her teenage brother to an opioid addiction – comes to visit, causing Gifty to look back at her hyper religious upbringing in Alabama and the circumstances leading up to her brother’s death.

Why should you read it? Through the three main characters, Gyasi treats religion, grief and addiction with thoughtfulness and depth. It might not be an easy read, but the writing is so emotionally charged it will stay with you long after you’ve closed the book.

4. Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan

What’s it about? Irish writer Naoise Dolan transports us to Hong Kong in her debut novel. Ava is an Irish working class English teacher, who falls into a strange relationship with extremely wealthy banker Julian. Things get a bit sticky when he moves away, and she stays in his apartment but develops feelings for a lawyer, Edith.

Why should you read it? Judge Malik puts it best: “Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan is a taut, gripping book full of unsympathetic characters that for some reason you remain extremely invested in.”

5. Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters

What’s it about? Peters’ first novel follows three 30-somethings in Brooklyn, New York. Ames is a cis man who recently detransitioned, his ex Reese is a trans woman desperate for a child, and Katrina is Ames’ pregnant boss. It’s a complicated set-up, begging the question: can these three people form an unconventional family?

Why should you read it? Detransition, Baby is the perfect modern comedy – it deftly deals with identity and gender issues, and champions trans writers telling trans stories.

The full longlist also features:

Small Pleasures by Clare ChambersPiranesi by Susanna ClarkeThe Golden Rule by Amanda CraigBurnt Sugar by Avni DoshiBecause Of You by Dawn FrenchUnsettled Ground by Claire FullerHow The One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie JonesNo One Is Talking About This by Patricia LockwoodConsent by Annabel LyonNothing But Blue Sky by Kathleen McmahonSummer by Ali Smith