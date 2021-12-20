Worried your houseplants won’t get enough light when the days are short?

Winter solstice and the shorter days can often leave us feeling down in the dumps – but what about our houseplants?

Are they likely to wilt though lack of light? Are we going to end up cramming them on to our windowsills to help them survive the shortest days?

“There are actually lots of plants that love a little more shade.” says James Folger, founder of online garden centre The Stem (thestem.co.uk). “Remember though, just because your plant is a shade lover, it doesn’t mean you should forget about it entirely. All plants need at least a little bit of light to survive.”

Folger offers these tips to help your plants thrive through the shorter days…

1. Don’t let them get too hot

Keep plants away from any direct heat source like radiators when the central heating is on. Too much heat will cause your plant to wilt quickly.

2. Find the light

Check the positioning of your plants in relation to the sun. At this time of year, light comes into the home at completely different angles – so places that you thought were shady might be getting a lot more sun. West-facing windows may have a full day of sun now, while south-facing spots might be shadier. Give you plants a little sun during the day if you can by moving them closer to the window, to ensure they are getting as much light as possible.

3. Go easy on watering

Don’t overwater your plants. Plants don’t grow as much in winter and require less water. It is always best to underwater than overwater, and if you’re not sure, do the finger dip test. Push your finger into the soil up to your second knuckle. If the soil is dry your finger will come out clean – this means it is time to water your indoor plants.

Winter solstice winners

Shorter days and lack of light shouldn’t be too much of a problem for these top houseplants for shadier spots, recommended by Folger.

1. English ivy

Easy to grow, this ivy has beautiful variegated leaves and the ability to trail, hang or climb along almost any surface. Regular pruning will help keep it in great condition. “I have mine in a north-facing bedroom in my home – it is slightly cooler, which the Ivy loves,” Folger says.

2. Golden pothos

These plants are happy to hang, climb or trail, producing beautifully marbled and unique leaves that are speckled with spots of cream and green. Whichever room you place these in will be transformed into a lush tropical paradise, and they can tolerate medium to low indirect light.

3. Kentia palm

These exotic indoor palm trees bring a lush vibe to any room in the home. Kentia palms are hardy plants that can tolerate some neglect (but not too much) and are a great choice for low-light spots. They are non-toxic to pets, and evidence suggests they are handy air purifiers too.

“The Kentia looks great in a hallway – a great, architectural statement piece due to its height as well as its distinctive leaves. It also looks stunning against a desk: a great way to feel more productive if you have a home office that might be a bit shadier,” Folger says.

4. Leopard lily

Another relatively easy-going plant, found naturally across the tropical Americas, they enjoy high humidity so would make a good subjects for a bathroom or kitchen, with the splashes of cream fanning out from the centre of the leaves. “I always find plants that I place near my shower thrive, or on the bathroom windowsill,” Folger notes.

5. Peace lily

Peace Lily (Alamy/PA)

With its glossy deep green leaves, this is one of the best plants for low light, adding a lushness to a tranquil space. Native to the steamy jungles of Bolivia, peace lilies will thrive in light shade and high humidity – so perfect for a bathroom. Remember to dust them when you can, and they’ll reward you for it with tropical-looking white flowers.

6. Cylindrical snake plants

(The Stem/PA)

These are statement plants with thick, long sword-like leaves. As with other snake plants, these succulents are extremely easy to look after, purifying the air and they can also tolerate low light conditions. They look fabulous in groups, Folger suggests.

7. ZZ Plant

ZZ plant (Alamy/PA)

This is an ideal bedroom plant, with waxy, deep green oval-shaped leaves attached to elegant arching stems and will also tolerate low light conditions.