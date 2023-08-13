Limp Bizkit play London's Gunnersbury Park - info, set times, tickets weather

US rock band Limp Bizkit is set to headline a concert in Gunnersbury Park, London, this weekend, their largest UK gig to date. The event follows two days of performances at the park featuring N-Dubz and Kygo. Gates open at 2pm, with the concert expected to conclude by 10pm, due to a music curfew. Supporting acts include Deijuvhs, Joey Valence & Brae, KennyHoopla, and Pendulum. Tickets are still available for purchase via Ticketmaster, with both general and VIP options. The nearest underground station is Acton Town, a seven-minute walk from the park. The weather forecast predicts cloudy skies with potential light rain.

The upscale neighbourhood of Harborne, near Birmingham city centre, boasts some of the city's priciest properties, along with a vibrant high street. Numerous new eateries and pubs, like Rudy's and Raja Monkey, have recently opened, giving the area a lift during the cost of living crisis. Apart from the high street, Harborne offers various activities and destinations for friends, children, and pets. Furthermore, a monthly market features local artisans, adding to the appeal of this area known for its lively yet relaxed atmosphere, away from the bustling city centre.

The South Facing Festival will feature the folk duo First Aid Kit on Saturday, August 12. Sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg are set to deliver their largest performance in London to over 8,000 fans. The festival, which will also include sets by James and the Happy Mondays, and Craig David, opens at 2.30pm. First Aid Kit is expected to finish their set around 10.15pm. Festival-goers are advised to prepare for possible light showers. The nearest station to the festival is Crystal Palace.

Norwegian DJ Kygo is set to headline at London's Gunnersbury Park this weekend, marking his first gig in the capital in five years. The event will open at 2pm with Kygo expected to take the stage at 8.35pm. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster. The closest underground station is Acton Town, seven minutes walk from the venue. Attendees are advised to prepare for light showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs of 22C and lows of 15C are forecast.

Electronic musician Four Tet is set to headline his All-Dayer event at London’s Finsbury Park for the second time. The one-day festival, beginning at 1pm and ending at 10pm, will feature a five-hour extended set from Four Tet and performances from special guest artists. Attendees with pre 2pm or pre 3pm entry tickets can enter earlier, while general admission is allowed after these times, with last entry at 7pm. The nearest underground stop is Finsbury Park. Attendees are advised to come prepared for light showers.

Craig David is scheduled to conclude the 2023 South Facing Festival with a set on Sunday, August 13. This marks his first performance in the capital this year. Other acts, including First Aid Kit and James and the Happy Mondays, are also performing on the final weekend. Entry for the event begins at 1pm at Crystal Palace Bowl, with David's set due to finish around 10.15pm. The nearest station for attendees is Crystal Palace, accessible via overground and southern rail services. The weather may include light rain and sunny intervals, with temperatures ranging from 15C to 22C.

James and Happy Mondays are to co-headline the final weekend of South Facing Festival 2023. They have previously shared the stage during a 2020 tour. Gates will open at 16:00, with last entry at 19:00, and the show is expected to conclude by 22:30. The full line-up includes First Aid Kit and Craig David. The nearest station for festival-goers is Crystal Palace. The weather forecast anticipates cloudy skies with possible sunny spells in the afternoon.

The O2 Arena in London will be the venue for a boxing showdown this weekend, with Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius as the headline act of the night's 12-round match. Initially, Joshua was due to fight Dillian Whyte, but a failed drug test led to Whyte's replacement by Helenius. The match begins at 7pm, following the opening of doors at 5pm. Other participants in the event include Filip Hrgovic, Johny Fisher, Derek Chisora, Campbell Hatton, Maiseyrose Courtney and George Liddard.

Annie Mac is set to captivate crowds at London's Finsbury Park with her DJ sets at her Before Midnight club series on 11th August. The event, which launched last year, was previously held indoors but will move outside over the summer months. Doors open at different times for various ticket holders. The eight-hour event, starting at 2pm, features sets from Melle Brown and DJ Spooky, before concluding with Mac at 10pm. Attendees are advised that the nearest tube station is Finsbury Park and to expect light showers in the early afternoon.

The Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own exhibition will be on display in London from 4 August to 5 September. The exhibition, held at Sotheby's London, will showcase the late Queen singer's personal possessions from his former Garden Lodge residence. There will also be a themed restaurant and café. The exhibition is free to enter but may require queuing during busy times.