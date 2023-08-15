Liverpool-based firm Melody’s Magical Scent, founded by Caroline Moore, has secured a bronze award at the Global Green Beauty Awards 2023 for their inclusive shower sprays. The award marks the third for the company since its launch in October 2022. The shower sprays, made from plant-based ingredients and free from harsh chemicals, are designed to help chronic pain sufferers relax. Caroline, who herself suffers from chronic pain, said the recognition in a field of larger businesses was "incredible" and that her mission was to make relaxation and self-care accessible to all.

Grahamston, once a bustling village in Glasgow, was demolished and built over to make way for Glasgow Central Station. The village's history has been revived by a local tour guide, Kevin Scott, who claims ancestry from the area. According to Scott, the small village had numerous industries, including weaving and fishing, before the rise of Glasgow's tobacco lords. Over time, industrialisation led to its decline. Today, only a few surviving buildings from Grahamston remain. Scott runs a free tour around the area and has also been invited to give talks on Grahamston at libraries in Glasgow this winter.

Andy Weatherall, a renowned British DJ and music producer, sadly passed away in 2020. Born in 1963, Weatherall had a profound impact on Glasgow's music culture, notably bringing Acid House to the mainstream. He produced Primal Scream's iconic 'Screamadelica' album while working with eminent artists and musicians. His innovative remixes in the Acid House genre led to his recognition and demand in the UK. He also worked with bands like the Happy Mondays, New Order and Manic Street Preachers. Many paid tribute to his ingenuity and capacity for melding genres, shaping the sound of a generation.

May, from Netherton, Wishaw, celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by five generations of her family and received a special card from the King. May and her husband James, who passed away in 2021, had previously received a card from the Queen on their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple met in Lanark and had three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. May, formerly a post office worker and later a school clerical worker, now resides in a Carluke nursing home. Despite living with vascular dementia, she remains in good physical health, attributing her longevity to an active lifestyle.

Several billionaires and millionaires from Birmingham and the West Midlands feature in the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List, coming from diverse sectors such as gambling, retail, IT, and property. However, none made it to the UK's top 10. The list was topped by Gopi Hinduja and family, followed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The richest local billionaire ranked 16th nationally. The wealth of these individuals demonstrates a mix of inherited and newly earned fortunes.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy values staying grounded and improving as an actor over fame, with his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, providing a strong support. The couple met in 1996, married in 2004, and have two sons. They have chosen to move from London to Dublin to raise their children with their Irish roots. Despite his roles in major films, Murphy avoids living in Los Angeles, prioritising his family. He maintains a balance between work and personal life, keeping away from continuous work for at least half a year. Murphy stars in the upcoming film, Oppenheimer, set to release on 21 July 2023.

This article argues for Glasgow’s superiority to London, highlighting its welcoming atmosphere and longstanding cultural significance as reasons. Glasgow's recognition as the first British city to be titled European City of Culture in 1990 is acknowledged, alongside its recent role as the setting for major Hollywood films like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Batman.

St Helens, known for its Super League side Saints, is also the birthplace of numerous celebrities. From eminent film directors to Premier League footballers, many household names and successful individuals hail from this Merseyside town and borough. The list of 13 renowned personalities was born or raised in St. Helens, demonstrating the town's contribution to various fields.

The Sunday Times Rich list features numerous North West entries, with Hedge fund manager, Michael Platt, topping the list as the wealthiest individual in the region with a personal fortune of £10bn. The list accounts for identifiable wealth such as land, property, art, racehorses, and significant shares in publicly listed companies. Included in the top 10 is Manchester-born Ineos boss, Jim Ratcliffe, who has expressed interest in acquiring Manchester United, as the potential sale of the club continues to be speculated.