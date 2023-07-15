The Barbie film initiated a pink makeover of London's renowned landmarks in celebration of the movie's European premiere. The London Eye, Tower Bridge, Trafalgar Square, and OXO Tower were among those bathed in pink light. Cast members Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera took part in the colourful transformation. Despite local anticipation, the film will not hit cinemas until 21 July.

Bastille will mark the tenth anniversary of their debut album, Bad Blood, with a performance in Alexandra Palace Park. The 2013 album, which includes hits such as Pompeii, Oblivion, and Laura Palmer, will be played live this Friday (14th July). The band first performed the album at the venue in 2014. Doors open at 17.00 for the event, with support acts including Freya Ridings, Etta Marcus, and INJI. A set list has not been confirmed but is likely to feature similar tracks to those played at other tour venues.

A theatre performance is set to grace Manchester's unique Castlefield Viaduct, also known as 'park in the sky', on 27 July. Three theatrical fashion shows titled 'Hand Me Down' will utilise the venue's long walkway as a fashion runway. The shows, orchestrated by Contact Young Company, aim to encourage a shift from the throwaway fashion culture and remind audiences that their style choices can impact the planet and communities positively. Attendees are urged to wear their most cherished old clothes, highlighting the power of personal style and the emotional bond with our wardrobes.

Comedian Jack Whitehall's Settle Down tour arrives in London this weekend, with performances expected at the O2 Arena. The comedian's shows, known to have audiences in fits of laughter, will span over this weekend. Having kicked off earlier in spring, the Settle Down tour has been an on-going success. Whitehall is a familiar face at the O2 Arena, with previous performances including his 2019 tour, Stood Up. The shows on July 14 and 15 commence at 8pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm. The July 16 performance starts at 7.30pm with doors opening at 6pm. Last-minute tickets may still be available on the venue's website.

Birmingham's Kings Heath district, lauded in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2022, embodies local diversity with community events, such as its own Pride, open-air Eid celebrations, and Stand Up to Racism weekender. This vibrant neighbourhood, situated south of the city centre, offers a rich blend of artisan and farmers’ markets, live music, and independent cafes, bakeries, pubs, and restaurants. Its proximity to Moseley and the rest of the city, coupled with an array of fun activities, makes Kings Heath an attractive spot for both locals and visitors.

Hollywood Vampires is a band featuring notable musicians like Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, Tommy Henriksen, Glen Sobel, Chris Wyse, and Buck Johnson. Named after Alice's famed drinking club, the band paid tribute to their musical influences during a show in Birmingham, with hit songs from The Doors, The Who, and David Bowie, amongst others. The show ended with a surprise appearance from Tony Iommi for a performance of Black Sabbath's 'Paranoid'. The band seeks to keep the memory of past music glory days alive.

US rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, performed their hits and cover songs at Utilita Arena recently. The gig, which started with Bauhaus’ Bela Lugosi’s Dead and concluded with Black Sabbath’s Paranoid, accompanied by guitarist Tony Iommi, comprised 20 numbers. A complete critique of the show will follow the photos captured by Birmingham World.

Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup consisting of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and others, is set to perform at Glasgow OVO Hydro this week. The band is currently touring the UK, with their last show of the UK leg scheduled for Glasgow. Cooper expressed excitement at reuniting with his bandmates for the tour, warning the UK to prepare for their arrival. Important information for fans includes door opening times of 6.30pm, with the show starting at 8pm. South African rock band Seether and The Tubes from San Francisco will support the Hollywood Vampires at their Glasgow show. There are still tickets available via Ticketmaster.

The highly awaited Barbie Movie is set to premiere in London's Leicester Square on 12 July. Film stars including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera are slated to attend the event and walk the pink carpet from 5:45 p.m. The doll-themed film will be released in the capital and across the UK on 21 July. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the pink carpet event in person or follow the action on the Warner Bros UK TikTok page. Wristbands for the event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. on the premier day.

Presale tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour are now available. Despite attempts by Ticketmaster and Swift to ensure ticket availability, studies suggest 70% of fans may miss out. Ticket purchases are limited to four per household to deter scalpers. However, confusion remains over ticket prices, with scant information available. Prices range from £58.65 - £194.75 for seated tickets, and up to £172.25 for front standing. Sale dates for general tickets vary by city, beginning on July 18 for London, followed by Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff. Registration for general sales is open on the Taylor Swift website.