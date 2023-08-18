Looking to move to Scotland? Here's some property options

This elegant three-bedroom conversion occupies the ground floor and rear Mews of a grand terraced townhouse on Botanic Crescent. Listed on Rightmove, the property boasts tranquillity whilst also being near West End amenities, public transport, University of Glasgow, city centre and Gartnavel Hospital. It offers versatility, with a hall, lounge, dining kitchen, dining room (currently an office), three bedrooms, a refitted shower room, main bathroom and stunning gardens. The property also features a private garden and a charming outer terrace with mosaic flooring. Priced at £485,000, it is marketed by Rettie & Co, West End.

A Partickhill property, initially listed for £549,000 on July 26th, has experienced a £20,000 reduction to £529,000 this week. The striking blonde sandstone flat, listed by estate agents Rettie, boasts four bedrooms and substantial renovations. Located at the top of Gardner Street, on the corner of Partickhill Road, the property enjoys ample natural light and offers scenic views of Partickhill Bowling Club. The quiet location, just off Hyndland Road, is a short walk from the University of Glasgow and Botanic Gardens.

This enchanting Scottish cottage, located on North Uist, boasts modern comforts within a traditional setting. The ground floor features an open-plan lounge, tiled shower room, ergonomic kitchen, utility room, conservatory, and two bedrooms. A unique bookcase display enhances the stairwell. The first floor houses two extra bedrooms and storage space. The exterior offers parking, a detached garage, and a picturesque garden graced with mature trees, a pond, terraced rockery, wildflower meadow and private seating area. This detached property, listed at £235,000, also includes underfloor heating in several rooms. For enquiries, contact McEwen Fraser at 01312 687059.

A luxurious five-bedroom mansion is for sale on Farquhar Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, listed at £2,350,000. This handsome detached house in an esteemed neighbourhood boasts elegant rooms, an orangery, a fully fitted kitchen, and a master suite. Also includes a grand driveway, beautiful gardens, and a plot that spans approximately half an acre. The location is highly desirable, close to local amenities, Birmingham City Centre, Harborne Village, prestigious schools, and Birmingham University. This impressive property stands out with unique architectural features, offering an immaculate family home within a private setting.

Thousands of individuals move to Birmingham annually, fuelling demand for homes. As a solution, new-build homes offer additional housing options while incorporating sustainability and environmental efficiency standards. Additionally, these new builds contribute to job creation and have a lower carbon footprint. Digitbeth, a popular neighbourhood amongst creative professionals, has seen an influx of new residents. Various new housing projects in Birmingham neighbourhoods are being rapidly sold. The Office for National Statistics provides data on house sales, with the top ten neighbourhoods for new-build home sales last year revealed.

This luxurious seven-bedroom property in prestigious Edinburgh, listed by Rettie, offers a rare chance to purchase a fully renovated Victorian home. The £3,600,000 asking price includes a triple garage and professionally landscaped garden. It is situated in Inverleith Row, a sought-after location within easy reach of the city's business districts, shopping areas, and transport links including Waverly Station and Edinburgh's International Airport. Interested parties should contact 01312 686871 for more information.

A two-bedroom flat in Edgbaston, Birmingham is for sale at £120,000. Marketed by The Online Property Agency, the property features a spacious interior, a balcony and parking. With low ground rent, proximity to Five Ways and Birmingham New Street stations, and in an ideal location, it is perfect for first-time buyers or investors. The property, located on Benmore Avenue, is also near Calthorpe Park, Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Cannon Hill park and Queen Elizabeth Hospital. It offers a long lease of over 100 years and a very low ground rent of just £10 p.a.

This remarkable five-bed house in Solihull, on the market with Hawkins Patterson estate agents, is a perfect fusion of contemporary and traditional. Situated on the desirable Alderbrook Road, it was initially constructed around 1935 and has since been extensively extended and modernised. The property features a striking master suite and kitchen/family room, five bedrooms, three luxurious bathrooms, and a private west-facing garden. It also provides a gated driveway and is conveniently located in close proximity to the Solihull train station and two schools. For more details, visit Zoopla.

Estate agents Burchell Edwards present a three-bedroom property in Sheldon, Birmingham ripe for renovation. With two reception rooms, kitchen and bathroom, the bungalow offers potential for development, particularly in its sizable rear garden. Additional features include a loft hatch and storage space in the entrance hall, and a fitted kitchen. The house is conveniently located within half a mile of St Thomas More Catholic Primary School and Brays School. Currently a freehold, the property stands detached and does not have an upward chain. For further details and viewings, visit Zoopla.

Getting onto the property ladder is increasingly difficult due to rising interest rates. Average house prices across Liverpool neighbourhoods vary significantly, as revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The most affordable homes are typically found in North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber. The ONS divides England and Wales into 7,202 areas, with 128 having median house prices below £100,000. Horden, County Durham, boasts the lowest average property price of £57,500. The 20 priciest neighbourhoods are all in London, with Barking Central being the most affordable area in the capital, with prices just under £200,000.