Manchester will not host council-run Bonfire Night events this year, but multiple public events across Greater Manchester will let you enjoy fireworks and toffee apples. Some events will occur beyond 5 November. Highlights include free events at Oldham Edge Playing Fields, Cronkeyshaw Common, Bowlee Community Park, Queen’s Park Road, Buile Hill Park, Prince’s Park, and the Irish World Heritage Centre. Ticketed events include those at Freight Island, Stockport Rugby Club, and Bowdon Cricket, Hockey and Squash Club. Check respective websites for more information about event conditions and restrictions.

The Rolling Stones’ new album, "Hackney Diamonds" is a vibrant mix of fresh and familiar notes. Singles include "Angry", "Get Close", and "Depending on You", featuring Elton John's piano and James King's saxophone. The album goes from hard rock to classic Stones ballad, with Paul McCartney on bass for "Bite My Head Off". "Whole Wide World" and "Dreamy Skies" bring a touch of nostalgia, whilst "Mess It Up" and "Live By The Sword" are the last songs featuring drummer Charlie Watts before his death. "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" features Stevie Wonder’s piano and Lady Gaga’s voice, culminating in a blues-gospel fireball. The album releases on 20 October 2023.

The Diwali festival, observed by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains, is fast approaching. This five-day South Asian celebration of light's spiritual victory over darkness starts on 12th November 2023. It's a special time for dressing in ethnic attire, attending dance parties, family gatherings, and enjoying delicious food. Over the next few weeks, seven Diwali events will be held in and near Birmingham.

Blink-182 began their two-night performance at Manchester's AO Arena with an electrifying show full of classic hits and new material. With the return of lead vocalist Tom DeLonge, the 1998 lineup is complete again, much to fans' delight. The band's dynamic, trademark banter, and masterful showmanship were on full display, as was a notable performance from drummer Travis Barker, who played blindfolded. The concert featured an array of visual effects, including fire, confetti, and lasers, and concluded with a poignant performance of 'Adam’s Song,' a track with personal significance for cancer-survivor Mark Hoppus.

Schools across Merseyside are preparing for the Autumn half term break, beginning on 23 October, with various affordable family activities planned for the city. Halloween-themed events, educational museum visits, and a host of other events are offered to keep families entertained. The break starts first in Sefton, followed by Liverpool from 30 October to 3 November. LiverpoolWorld has compiled a list of ten family-friendly activities, free or inexpensive, for this half term. Information includes school term dates for 2023/24, top activities in Liverpool on a rainy day, Halloween activities for adults, and pumpkin picking locations around the city.

Liam Gallagher is set to perform in Glasgow in June 2024 as part of his Definitely Maybe tour, marking 30 years since Oasis's debut album. Gallagher plans to perform the album in full, along with some Oasis B-sides. The musician holds Glasgow close to his heart as it's where Oasis had their initial breakthrough. Tickets for the Glasgow concerts, which are part of a larger UK tour, are on sale from Friday, 20 October.

On a chilling autumn night, thousands packed the OVO Hydro in Glasgow to watch their beloved band from the eighties, Deacon Blue. Commencing with an acapella version of 'Wages Day', the band's acoustic set included hits such as 'Chocolate Girl' and 'Raintown'. Following a brief interlude, they embarked on an electric set, reflecting on their journey from a small rehearsal space. Paying tribute to founding member Graeme Kelling, the band performed the 1987 hit 'Loaded'. The encore started with a message of peace written in 2020 and concluded with 'Dignity' and a cover of Warren Zevon's 'Keep Me in Your Heart'.

The Blue Nile's frontman is set for his first live performance since 2018, joining the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Aoife O'Donovan, Lau & Maeve Gilchrist for their 50th anniversary celebration. Buchanan confirmed via social media that a new album is in progress; his most recent solo album, Mid Air, was re-released for its 10th anniversary in 2021. He previously shared insights on Glasgow in a 2013 interview with Dutch Public Television Top 2000 a gogo.

As nights darken quickly in Birmingham, preparations are underway for Bonfire Night 2023 celebrations. Edgbaston Stadium, boasting two exciting events, one family-focused and one party-themed, is expected to host the city's largest display. Celebrations, incorporating funfairs, food stalls, and live entertainment, are also planning across Sutton Coldfield, Solihull, West Bromwich, and more distant locations. For those wishing to combine thrilling rides with firework displays, numerous theme parks will extend their opening hours.

Luke Combs, the American country singer, is set to perform at London's O2 Arena on 19 and 20 October. This is not his first time performing there; he was part of last year's Country to Country festival. Doors will open at 7pm on both evenings. Support acts include 49 Winchester and Writer's Round, featuring Ray Fulcher, Drew Parker, and James McNail. The singer's possible setlist includes popular hits such as 'Lovin' on You' and 'Beautiful Crazy'. The last Jubilee services from North Greenwich will run until after midnight.