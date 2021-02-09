Most popular toppings revealed on National Pizza Day
19:48pm, Tue 09 Feb 2021
Pizza is probably the most popular food in the universe, but what about the toppings?
YouGov has released some interesting data about Americans' pizza preferences. Meat reigns supreme, with 52% of responders including pepperoni in their top three favourite toppings, while 34% included sausage in their top three. Bacon was favoured by 20% of responders.
But it was a big thumbs down for eggplant, artichoke and pineapple, while mushrooms and olives scored well.
A staggering 73% said they eat pizza at least once per month.