Naomi Campbell says ‘My daughter is not adopted, she’s my child’, as she shares first glimpse of baby
Naomi Campbell has dismissed claims that her baby daughter is adopted, describing having given birth as the “biggest blessing”.
The supermodel, 51, stunned the world when she announced that she had become a mother last May at the age of 50.
The news also came just weeks after she appeared on the New York Fashion Week runway without a visible baby bump, leading many to speculate that she had indeed turned to adoption.
London-Born Campbell insists in a new interview that this is not the case however.
Speaking to the latest edition of British Vogue while posing with her daughter for an exclusive cover shoot, the catwalk queen confirmed: “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”
Which then leads to the question of why such need for secrecy.
The child, is now nine-month’s-old but her biological father has never been named.
“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” explained Campbell. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”
