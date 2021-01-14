Netflix to stream film ‘Bruised’ starring Halle Berry and UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko
23:06pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
Netflix have confirmed that the upcoming MMA movie 'Bruised' will be released on the streaming service later this year.
The film stars American actress Halle Berry and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.
Berry, who also directed the film, told Jimmy Fallon that she did all her own fight scenes with Shevchenko and she 'broke some bones' as a result.
The film had its world premiere in September last year at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.