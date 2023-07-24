New Twitter X logo branded ‘sinister’ and ‘an active attempt to look more evil’

The new Twitter rebrand has been branded “an active attempt to look more evil” as users responded to Elon Musk’s decision to rename the platform “X”.

The social media platform is known for its bird logo atop a bright, blue background, which has now been replaced by a white X on a black backdrop.

Television host Victoria Coren Mitchell took to Twitter to announce she made a new post to Instagram, which is owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta who recently launched the new rival app Threads.

“To celebrate the news that they’re replacing the Twitter bird with an X, in presumably an active attempt to look more evil, I have posted something on Instagram! I think,” the Only Connect presenter tweeted.

Comedian Jenny Eclair also spoke of the “sinister” look of the rebrand and said the app no longer “means anything” after the name change.

“So what has this sinister X got to do with anything, the Twitter bird made sense because birds tweet, this just doesn’t mean anything,” she tweeted.

Comedian David Baddiel weighed in on the rebrand and described Twitter as “poetic” before its change to an “abstract” X.

“Thing is, Twitter as an idea, had some real-world evocation – the sound of birds, all vying to be heard,” he tweeted.

“It was almost – perhaps until you actually went on the website – poetic.

“X is just an abstract, signifying…um…that Elon likes the letter, and naming things with it.

“And also what happens to the grammar that used to work with Twitter? Is what I’m writing now a Xeet?”

Twitter is known for being a platform where users could tweet their thoughts, so called in relation to the bird used in its logo – named Larry in homage to legendary basketball player Larry Bird, according to Twitter’s co-founder Biz Stone in 2011.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts also took to the social media platform and questioned Mr Musk’s marketing skills suggesting the social media titan keep the Twitter name.

“Elon may be rich, but I’m not sure he has a clue about marketing,” the singer tweeted.

“Changing to ‘X’ is a bit like me bowing to people who (foolishly IMO) suggest me taking a different name post BGT. You have to invest too much to remake what was already known. Remember Myspace? or My___ ?”

Broadcasters also poked fun at Twitter’s rebrand with recently launched streaming service ITVX, from the broadcaster ITV, pointing out the similarities between the two logos.

“Twitter: ‘Can I copy your branding?’ ITVX: ‘Yeah just change it up a bit so it doesn’t look like you copied’,” ITVX tweeted along with a screenshot of the logo and cover photo of the official Twitter account.

BBC radio presenter, Tony Blackburn, said the streaming service “must be furious” at the rebrand after noting the similarities.

“I’m sorry to see the Twitter brand going and going to X after all we have ITV X. They must be furious,” he tweeted.

Channel 4 wished Mr Musk “good luck” after noting that users of the app are unlikely to adopt the new name.

“People still call our streaming service 4OD so good luck,” it tweeted.

Mr Musk unveiled the new logo over the weekend, marking the latest major change since he bought Twitter in October last year for 44 billion US dollars (£34.3 billion).

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted on Sunday morning: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

He reportedly told staff by email that Twitter would become X and changed his profile picture to the new logo.