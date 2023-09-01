Our guide to the most adorable dog breeds to become your family pet

It's a popular time of year for people to buy dogs, so here NewsChain runs the rule over the most adorable pups to welcome into your family.

1. Labrador Retriever

Golden Retrievers Darcy, Boris and Lily sample Hilton’s festive menu for dogs, at The Biltmore Mayfair in London (David Parry/PA) ( PA Wire )

With their trusting gaze and playful spirit, Labrador Retrievers are hard to resist. The most popular pet dog in the UK, Labradors wear their emotional states on their faces - sparking joy, empathy, and buckets of love.

2. Pomeranian

Several tiny Pomeranian dogs playing in the snow ( Video Elephant )

If fluffy coats and fox-like faces are your thing, look no further than the Pomeranian. These tiny creatures are famous for their loyalty and attention-seeking behaviour, making them an adorable companion.

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Toffee the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel at the Blue Cross animal hospital in Victoria, London

Their expressively large eyes and feathered ears make Cavalier King Charles Spaniels an exceedingly charming breed. These dogs are noted for their companionable nature, always ready to spend cosy evenings by your side.

4. French Bulldog

A study showed French Bulldogs are at a much higher risk of health problems (PA/ Royal Veterinary College)

French Bulldogs, with their larger-than-life ears and smushed-in faces, are loved as much for their looks as for their comically serious attitude. High on the charm factor, these dogs are small and sturdy, perfect for those in urban dwellings.

5. Pugs

From 2005 to 2017 there was a five five-fold increase in Kennel Club registrations of pugs (Clara Molden/PA) ( PA Wire )

Pugs, with their wrinkled mugs and unique curly tails, are undeniably charming. Their goofy personality just adds to their overall allure.

6. Cocker Spaniel

(Alamy/PA)

Sporting a silky coat and heart-melting eyes, Cocker Spaniels are adored by many in the UK. These cheerful dogs integrate quickly into family life, and their merry disposition makes them highly adorable.

7. Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus are one of the most popular dog breeds in the US ( Video Elephant )

With their lion-like appearance and a friendly, sociable character, Shih Tzus are often adored by many dog fans. They love being centre-stage and will always greet you with enthusiastic affection.

8. Dachshund

Johanna Konta, who has four dogs including miniature dachsund Bono (Bella & Duke/PA)

Despite their small stature, Dachshunds have a big personality. Their distinct sausage-shaped bodies, cheeky expressions, and relentless persistence have made them an appealing breed in the UK.

9. Boxer

A young boxer dog puppy discovers snow ( PA Wire )

Boxers are friendly, outgoing dogs with an undeniable puppy-like charm that continues into adulthood. Their boundless energy and playful antics are adorably entertaining.

10. Yorkshire Terrier

the Yorkshire terrier ( Video Elephant )

Yorkshire Terriers, or Yorkies, have a high cute factor. Known for their elegant silky hair and fearless character, these little warriors are wonderful companions that only seem to grow more adorable with each passing day.