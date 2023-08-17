To mark National Rollercoaster Day, Alton Towers Resort began its 'emotions in motion' initiative. This encourages guests to experience the thrill of rollercoasters, releasing endorphins and inducing a sensation of 'good fear'. Keele University's Richard Stephens attributes the allure of rollercoasters to a mix of speed, overcoming fear, and the physiological arousal they cause. The resort is also running a competition for the best rollercoaster photo, with the winner receiving four tickets to the park. Photos from the resort's archives reveal the rich history of celebrity patrons who've enjoyed its rides.

Since the 19th century, Edgbaston has been a wealthy neighbourhood with part of B15 belonging to the Calthorpe Estate, an active conservation area. It's one of the most expensive postcodes outside London, featuring multi-million-pound Georgian and Victorian villas. The district is a tourist attraction with numerous pubs, shops, restaurants, and a monthly artisan market. Notable for its well-kept gardens and leafy lanes, Edgbaston offers a multitude of experiences for residents and visitors including shopping, dining, live sports, and pristine gardens.

Numerous artists have found inspiration in the streets and place names of Glasgow, often referencing them in their songs. These tunes beautifully encapsulate the essence of their respective areas, while others narrate tales of a bygone city, with iconic landmarks like the Barrowland Ballroom being distinctly acknowledged. Explore the 20 songs chosen that showcase Glasgow's streets and locations.

Billie Eilish's climate action event, Overheated, returns to London at month's end. Marking its second year, the event will feature Eilish alongside activists and climate figures, discussing the climate crisis. Unlike 2022's larger O2 Arena event, Overheated 2023 will be hosted at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in Shepherds Bush. Panelists include Abbie McCarthy, Alice Eady and more. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster from 16 August, with limited availability due to the smaller venue.

US indie rock band Boygenius is set to perform at Gunnersbury Park in London this weekend, marking their UK debut. The group, featuring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, will entertain an expected crowd of around 25,000 fans. Gate opening times for the event are 3pm, with a finish time of 10pm. Supporting the supergroup will be pop band MU NA and singer-songwriters Ethel Cain and SOAK. The nearest Tube station is Acton Town. The Met Office forecasts sunny spells for the day, with light showers expected around 1pm.

The Weeknd is set to perform at London's Wembley Stadium on 18 August, following his record-setting gigs at London Stadium last month. The After Hours Til Dawn Tour show will be supported by rapper DJ Kaytranada and hip-hop producer Mike Dean. Doors are expected to open at 5pm, with The Weeknd due on stage at 8:30pm. Fans travelling to the venue are advised to check the TfL website for real-time travel updates due to planned rail strikes and station closures. The weather forecast predicts overcast skies with temperatures near mid-20s.

The FIFA Women's World Cup is down to the final four, with England poised for a challenging semi-final against host nation Australia in Sydney. England's spot in the semi-finals was secured with a 2-1 victory over Colombia, whilst Australia advanced by beating France 7-6 on penalties. In Manchester, there are numerous venues for fans to watch the match, including Nell’s Pizza, Port Street Beer House and Vue Manchester Printworks. The semi-final is set to commence at 11am UK time on Wednesday, 16 August.

Gunnersbury Park in London is set to host rising singer-songwriter Joji as part of its ongoing music series. The artist, known for his hit "Glimpse Of Us", will perform on Thursday, 17th August. This marks Joji's largest performance in London to date, with an expected 20,000 fans in attendance. Gates open at 5pm and the event concludes at 10.15pm. The full support line-up includes Savagerealm, Lil Toe (Ammo), and Rei Brown, with Joji performing from 8.30pm. The nearest underground station is Acton Town, which is a short seven-minute walk from the park. Fans can expect sunny intervals with highs of 24C.

The annual Field Day music event will once again share Victoria Park with All Points East in 2023. The festival will showcase emerging talents and will start at 2pm, with an expected finish around 11pm. Notable performers include Bibi Seck, Ella Knight, Giulia Tess, and many more. The closest underground station is Bethnal Green, 15 minutes' walk from the venue. Weather forecasts predict cloudy conditions with sunny intervals, highs of 26 degrees Celsius, and lows of 18 degrees Celsius. This is a one-day event of music and festivities set in the backdrop of London's Victoria Park.