All dog owners recognise that our four-legged friends have personalities as vibrant and complex as our own. So today, we've decided to dabble in the whimsy and prepare a tongue-in-cheek horoscope for your canine companions. Because of course, your pet needs to know whether Mercury being retrograde might affect his dinner time or if Jupiter's alignment might lead to an unexpected belly rub. Here's what to expect...

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Aries pups, you are known for your fiery spirit and tenacious attitude. Today, fellow Aries, Venus is in your favour; this might mean your human will drop an extra juicy steak titbit during dinner preparation. Use your fiery charm and accompany it with those big puppy dog eyes – dinner tonight will indeed be a treat!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

Your normally easy-going Taurus canines might feel a little extra stubborn today. Saturn is up to its old tricks making your pup resistant to go for that walk. Keep trying, Taurus pooches. Those squirrel chasing moments aren't that far away.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

As per Mercury's alignment, Gemini dogs may receive extra social media attention today. Is it a cute sleeping pose, or did your human catch you chewing that expensive sneaker again? Either way, enjoy your fifteen minutes of fame.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

Oh, Cancer canines. Does your tail feel extra swishy today? Jupiter predicts an escalated level of tail wagging. It might be due to an unexpected play date or perhaps that chew toy you've been eyeing for a while mysteriously finds its way to you.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

Leo dogs, prepare yourselves. Mars implies you’re likely to encounter a flirtatious feline. Resist the urge to chase, and instead, play it cool. Ignoring them carries a certain allure, just ask Garfield.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

Despite being mediocre swimmers, Virgo dogs may find themselves attracted to bodies of water. Be it jumping into a pool, a bath, or innocently knocking over your human’s drink; you’re bound to make a splash.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

For our Libra pups, Uranus predicts you may find an unexpected alliance in the mailman today. Don't be too perplexed if you encounter unexpected friendliness; Mercury's in retrograde for them too.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Scorpio canines, if you’ve been eyeing your human’s unattended sandwich, Pluto suggests your chances of snatching it are extremely high today. But remember, stealth is key.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 22)

Sagittarius dogs, Neptune forecasts a likelihood of a missing favourite ball. Do not fret; it is just under the sofa. Your sniffer might hit the jackpot today, too, with some unwashed socks potentially slipping past your human's radar.

CAPRICORN (December 23 - January 20)

For the Capricorn dogs, Jupiter is in your corner today. Enjoy the extra belly rubs and ear scratches coming your way, courtesy of your human’s sudden surge of affection.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Aquarius canines can anticipate an unexpected rendezvous with a squirrel today. Show some grace and let the little guy scurry up the tree while you mark your territory, as always.

PISCES (February 20 - March 21)

Lastly, our Pisces pups may sense an extra piece of biscuit in their food bowl. Venus aligns with Mars, creating a ravishing appetite. Be patient if the price of your favourite dog food shoots the roof.