‘Restyle’, an app turning users' images into doll-like versions, has been criticised for seemingly whitewashing racially diverse users. Celebrities and politicians, including Beyonce, Barack Obama, and Rishi Sunak, appeared with white skin, blue eyes and blonde hair. Criticism heightened given the recent inclusion of a person of colour, Issa Rae, as President Barbie in the popular film, demonstrating Mattel's commitment to diversification. Restyle expressed disappointment and committed to improving the AI to reflect accurate and respectful skin tone representation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a review of low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) across England, a scheme formerly supported by ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. LTNs, which use measures such as road closures to reduce traffic, have faced criticism for potentially displacing pollution. However, research led by Rachel Aldred from the University of Westminster refutes this claim, finding no significant increase in traffic on boundary roads. The study also reported that traffic within LTNs dropped significantly. Despite instances of local resistance, a survey conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies found that 58% of London residents favour introducing LTNs.

Transport for London (TfL) has demanded the removal of inflammatory Barbie-themed posters featuring Tory MPs from several bus stops. The posters, believed to be the work of anti-Government protesters, insult the MPs using strong language, particularly criticising the party's stance on immigration policy. The offensive images were shared on Twitter by campaign group Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants, criticising the government's treatment of migrants and asylum seekers. TfL has committed to investigating how the protestors were able to place the posters without damaging the advertising panels.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reportedly predicts the next general election around autumn 2024, according to a national newspaper. This gives the Conservative Party 18 months to rebuild their position in polls following considerable leads by Labour. The next election must occur no later than January 2025, five years after the last. The Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022 enables the monarchy to dissolve Parliament. The current term will automatically end on December 17, 2024, unless dissolved earlier.

Old Oak Common, set to be the UK’s largest and best-connected railway station, forms part of a broader regeneration initiative, supporting up to 65,000 jobs and 25,500 new homes. Positioned in west London, the station is anticipated to open in the early 2030s, ahead of the HS2 line into Euston station. The new station will feature 14 platforms, a retail section, and over 50 lifts and escalators. The wider development plans include a public square, road and cycleway, and commercial developments. The station will provide extensive connections to all parts of London and beyond, including to Heathrow and Reading.

Rishi Sunak has officially become the United Kingdom's first prime minister of colour, as well as the first to have been seen to "magically change the colour of ring binders". Sunak took over from Liz Truss, who resigned on Tuesday. A video from 2020 showing Sunak changing the colour of a ring binder he was carrying from burgundy to green has resurfaced, causing some to joke about the Conservative party's potential shift towards environmentally friendly policies. No official explanation for the colour change has been given.

In response to the UK's escalating cost of living crisis, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled plans to aid struggling households. His Spring Statement detailed the Household Support Fund, an initiative increased from £500 million to £1 billion. The fund, distributed to local authorities including Bristol City Council, aims to provide small grants for daily essentials. Half the fund will assist families with children, whilst £421 million will support the most vulnerable. The Office for Budget Responsibility warns of a historic fall in living standards this year, with no recovery until 2024-25, despite the fund.

