Revealed: UK's best motorway services for charging electric cars

A study by DriveElectric has named the best and worst motorway service stations for electric vehicle (EV) drivers in the UK. Rugby services on the M6 ranked highest for its sheer number of chargers, low charging costs, and good facilities. South Mimms on the M25 and Beaconsfield services on the M40 rounded out the top three. Meanwhile, Bothwell (southbound) on the M74 was rated worst, followed by Pont Abraham on the M40 and Hamilton services. The study also revealed that provision for high-speed chargers is lagging behind the UK government's target.

A classic Ford Fiesta restored by TV's Wheeler Dealers for their 20th anniversary special was stolen outside the Premier Inn in Pontefract. The 1979 Fiesta 1300S, described as possibly the best Mk1 Fiesta in the country, was due to feature at the Fiestaval event near Leeds. Police have CCTV footage of a suspicious white Mercedes Sprinter van in the area at the time of the theft. Co-hosts Mike Brewer and Mark Priestly appealed to the public for help in finding the vehicle and the show team expressed their heartbreak over the theft.

New police figures reveal the West Midlands and South Yorkshire are the worst regions for car thefts in England and Wales. Vehicle thefts have risen 11.2% since 2019, with 129,885 incidents in 2022. The West Midlands had a theft rate double the national average, while South Yorkshire saw the largest increase over four years. Meanwhile, Dyfed-Powys in Wales recorded the lowest rate of thefts. The growing prevalence of keyless entry technology is partly blamed for the rise in theft rates. Despite this, 15 forces reported a reduction in thefts over the four years, with the largest drop in Norfolk.

A new insurance scam called ‘clip for cash’ is seeing fraudsters fake damage to their vehicles and demand payment from drivers on the spot, with young and elderly drivers most at risk. The Insurance Fraud Bureau and City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department are investigating over 40 suspect cases every week. The scam often unfolds on residential roads, where fraudsters throw an object at a passing car to simulate an impact, then claim damage and demand immediate payment. Experts advise drivers not to pay at the scene, exchange insurance details, and report the incident to authorities.

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in the UK, leading to icy conditions on roads, including frozen windscreens. Moisture and temperature are the key factors that cause a windscreen to freeze on the inside, which could come from a variety of sources such as wet clothes left in the car, open windows or problems with the car's drainage or ventilation. To avoid this, remove as much moisture as possible from the car's interior, use special dehumidifier pads to absorb moisture and ensure the windscreen is clean and dry before applying a thin film of shaving foam.

Insurer NFU Mutual has reported a sharp increase in accident or breakdown claims amid the current icy weather conditions in the UK. The company received twice the normal volume of notifications on a single day, while the RAC experienced its busiest day on record. Car drivers are being warned not to ignore basic vehicle maintenance and break rules of the road, actions that could invalidate their insurance policies. The Association of British Insurers urges drivers to follow advice from local authorities and emergency services in areas affected by severe weather.

The cost of fuel for the UK's most popular cars, including the Ford Focus and Nissan Qashqai, will increase significantly this year despite a drop in oil prices and a cut in fuel duty. According to a study from Choose My Car, the owner of a petrol Vauxhall Corsa will pay £16 more per fill-up than in March 2021, equating to an extra £474 a year on fuel. Diesel prices have risen 38%, making diesel Corsas and Fiestas around £20 more expensive per fill-up. Founder of Choose My Car, Nick Zapolski, urged drivers to follow tips to drive economically.

The UK's driving licence law will change on 15 November, allowing drivers who passed their test after 1 January 1997 to tow trailers up to 3,500kg without an additional driving test. Previously, these drivers needed a “Class B +E” car and trailer test to tow more than 750kg. This change is aimed at easing the HGV driver shortage, freeing up examiners to conduct more tests for lorry drivers. However, concerns have been raised about road safety, as more untrained drivers might attempt to tow heavy trailers and caravans.