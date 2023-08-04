The former Solihull residence of Slade guitarist Dave Hill is on the market for £1,500,000. The four-bedroom detached house, located on a 20-acre site at 37 Brueton Avenue, was purchased by Hill in 1973 and boasts an acre of landscaped grounds previously featured on BBC Gardeners’ World. DM & Co estate agents anticipate high demand for the property, highlighting its potential for modernisation or redevelopment, subject to planning consent.

The UCI Cycling World Championships, starting in Glasgow on 3 August, will cause significant disruption with widespread road closures. The event will last ten days, during which local residents and tourists are advised to plan journeys ahead. Free spectating is available, but heavy traffic restrictions mean many key roads and transport routes will be closed on race days and during course setup. Furthermore, parking restrictions will be in place from 31 July to 14 August. An anticipated surge of up to 45,000 attendees on race days and 5,000 visitors to the official fan zone will cause Glasgow to be busier than usual.

Major changes are coming to the A4123, a busy route linking Wolverhampton city centre to Hagley Road, Birmingham, announced the West Midlands Combined Authority. The upgrades include a segregated cycleway, improved footpaths, and bus priority measures. The initiative, set to be completed by 2027, is funded by the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement awarded by the Government last year. The changes aim to ease congestion, improve air quality, and encourage the use of public and sustainable transport. Stakeholder and public engagement will begin in the coming months.

The Baltic Market in Liverpool has once again been named among the UK's top street food venues, as per a South Western Railway analysis. The market made it onto the top ten list using criteria such as Google ratings, reviews and search volumes, TikTok views, and Instagram hashtags. Since its 2017 launch, the Baltic Market has welcomed over 50 restaurants and 100 market traders, offering a platform for small businesses to showcase their culinary talent.

London train drivers have enforced an overtime ban in an ongoing pay dispute, causing disruption to National Rail services. Over 20,000 RMT members walked out last month, impacting holiday-goers and cricket fans. The Aslef union says its members have not received a pay rise since 2019 and have announced further overtime bans this August. The Rail Delivery Group offered a 4% pay rise for 2022 and 2023, which Aslef rejects, citing higher inflation rates. Both National Rail and the Department for Transport have criticised the union for hindering the rail service's recovery after the financial crisis brought on by the pandemic.

During the Victorian era (1837-1901), Glasgow underwent transformation with the industrial revolution, heralding heavy industry like shipbuilding on the River Clyde. Social disparity was stark as descendants of merchants and industrialists resided in privately built homes, while lower class workers, employed in shipyards and factories, lived in rudimentary slums. Workplaces like Templeton’s Carpet Factory resembled grand palaces, in contrast to the crowded, dilapidated tenements in East-End or Gorbals, that lacked basic amenities. This period greatly influenced the culture and development of Glasgow.

In the Park festival is set to return to Liverpool's Sefton Park in July 2024 with popular Liverpool artist Jamie Webster headlining on the opening night. The festival, with a daily capacity of 40,000, will run for three days. The Saturday headliner will be Cream Classical and the Kaleidoscope Orchestra. The line-up for Sunday is yet to be announced. Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9 am on Friday, August 11, with general sale tickets available from 10 am the same day. Fans can secure early access by pre-ordering Webster's new album '10 for the People'.

The Dartford Crossing, an essential transport route east of London between Essex and Kent, is utilised by approximately 180,000 vehicles daily. Its toll system, Dart Charge, recently experienced site issues and high demand, leading to customer delays. This was resolved by 1 August, with service improvements confirmed by a National Highways spokesperson. Mostly, drivers using the crossing are required to pay the toll, excluding those with motorcycles, mopeds, quad bikes or disability exemption. The Dart Charge can be paid online, in cash at a Payzone store, or in advance via post. Charges vary depending on vehicle type, with local resident discounts available.

Helensburgh, popular amongst Glaswegians, is a charming holiday town dating back to the late 18th century. Founded by Sir James Colquhoun and named after his wife, it offers peaceful promenade walks, rich history, and delightful local restaurants. Easily accessible from Glasgow via a 40-minute train ride from Queen Street, it serves as a perfect day trip destination.

The historic Ember Inns pub, The Bulls Head, in Hall Green, Birmingham has reopened after a three-week refurbishment. The 19th-century pub, located on Stratford Road, now sports a refreshed look with new furnishings and an improved dining area. According to general manager Abby Stone, both the team and customers are excited about the transformation. The pub now offers a wide variety of freshly cooked dishes, with a fixed price menu available during the week. The Bulls Head is ideally located for families to relax after a day exploring the nearby attractions.