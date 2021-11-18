Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has opened up about going through an identity crisis after first becoming a mother.

The model and founder of beauty brand Rose Inc, 34, is mother to four-year-old son Jack, whom she shares with her partner, actor Jason Statham. She is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Appearing on the cover of Porter, she told the publication how she felt a “sort of mourning” for her old life once she became a mother and how it took her a “long time” to embrace her new role.

She explained: “For a period after I had y first son, there was a real shift in identity, and a sort of mourning of the old loss of your old life, and who you were... I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out bfrom underneath me.

“If you’re someone that, like me, attached a lot of identity to my physicality and the way that I felt and looked, it really took me a long time to come around.

“But I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life.

“And now in my thirties, my confidence is so much [greater] and my ability to make decisions and not second guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded.”