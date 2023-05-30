This luxurious seven-bedroom Victorian property in Inverleith Row, Edinburgh, is available for £3,600,000. The meticulously presented, fully restored and refurbished three-storey home features five bathrooms and is situated in a highly sought-after residential area, close to the city's business districts, shopping establishments and local amenities. The property has undergone extensive renovation, including re-plumbing, re-wiring and new utility supplies. It also boasts a 1,275 square foot triple garage and a professionally designed, landscaped rear garden and patio area. Contact Rettie for more information on 01312 686871 or visit Zoopla.

Looking to escape Manchester's city centre? Numerous beautiful towns and villages surrounding the city offer a wide range of desirable locations. From trendy suburbs to charming villages and the Golden Triangle of Cheshire, these areas boast high life satisfaction scores. ManchesterWorld, in collaboration with Barrows and Forrester, combined house price data and happiness index scores from the Office for National Statistics to create a list of the most appealing places to live around Manchester. Prospective homeowners should take note of these sought-after locations and their respective property prices.

A six-bedroom mansion in Birmingham, located on the popular Wellington Road, is on sale for £2.25m. Designed by renowned architect JJ Bateman, the house is believed to have been built in 1845. The Grade II listed property is situated near Edgbaston Priory Club, Edgbaston Golf Club, and various private schools. The residence, which retains its original features and charm, extends to around 6,437 sq ft and includes a large drawing room, orangery, and dining room.

This 3-bedroom semi-detached home on Mapledon Road in Moston, Manchester, is available for £185,000, making it an ideal first home. Listed on Zoopla by Ryder and Dutton estate agents on 20 May, the property features off-road parking and a generously sized garden. The bright, modern home includes a stylish kitchen and three spacious bedrooms. Located within easy commuting distance of Manchester city centre, it is also near multiple parks, local schools, and just a mile from the nearest metrolink station. For enquiries, contact 01615 061893.

A two-bedroom flat in the sought-after area of Edgbaston, Birmingham is available for £120,000. Ideal for first-time buyers or investors, the property features a spacious interior, a balcony, and parking. With a low ground rent of £10 p.a., the flat is close to Five Ways station (0.7 miles) and Birmingham New Street station (1 mile). Marketed by The Online Property Agency, the property is situated on Benmore Avenue and offers easy access to the city centre, Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Cannon Hill Park, and Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A delightful Grade II listed Victorian terrace house is now available for purchase on Church Road, Moseley, for £699,000. This rare four-bedroom property boasts original features, an Aga, three reception rooms, a kitchen, utility areas, and a garden. Situated in the heart of Moseley Village, this charming home offers easy access to local amenities, parks, and the upcoming Moseley Village Railway Station.

This six-bedroom, semi-detached Edwardian home in Old Trafford is listed for £675,000 by Strike estate agents on Zoopla. Located near Firswood Metrolink stop and Alexandra park, the house features original fireplaces and ornate cornices. A generously extended kitchen and family area with a sky light enhance the ground floor, which also includes two reception rooms. One bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe, while a basement provides potential for a gym or storage space.

This dream property features a pool, large gardens, and a desirable location in Bothwell. The home includes a reception hall, formal lounge, dining room, open-plan kitchen, study, utility room, cloakroom WC, indoor swimming pool, sauna, six bedrooms, dressing rooms, en-suites, and a family bathroom. The property has been modernised while retaining its original charm. It offers versatile living space with potential for expansion. Additional features include modern sanitary ware, double glazing, gas central heating, and electric gates for security. Located near Bothwell Main Street, the property has excellent access to amenities and transport links. Offers over £1,150,000.

A one-bedroom flat in Crumpsall, Manchester is available for sale at £50,000. Located in Carmel Court, the property is listed with Bridgfords estate agents on Zoopla. The flat boasts proximity to local amenities, including the Crumpsall Park metro link station, Manchester city centre, and The Manchester Fort Retail Park. The third-floor leasehold apartment features a fitted kitchen, bathroom, and additional storage space in the hallway. Ground rent is £328.24, with a quarterly service charge of £1,040.46. The property has been on the market since February and reduced by £5,000 in March.