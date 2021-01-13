Sacha Baron Cohen reveals he hid in toilet for several hours dressed as Donald Trump for Borat movie
Writer and actor Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed he hid in a toilet for several hours before crashing the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference as part of a scene in the Borat 2 movie.
Cohen, who brought the Kazakh character back for the first time since 2006 before the US election last year, stormed into the event dressed as Donald Trump while vice-president Mike Pence was making his speech.
And the British comedian has now discussed exactly what preparation went into becoming a fake President Trump.
"I’m often asked, ‘How does an actor prepare for a scene?’" Cohen told the Los Angeles Times.
"And I prepared by waking up at one in the morning, driving to a motel, sitting in a chair for six hours while a prosthetics team changed my face to Donald Trump’s and then, yes, sneaking into CPAC and staying in a men’s lavatory for a number of hours.
"I had a phone, and I had one Coca-Cola. And I put little lines on the Coke bottle for how much I could drink per hour.
"In the meantime, I became familiar with the inner workings of the right-wing man more than anyone around. I know their diets. They need more roughage. It was a little too lively in there."
Borat 2 ruffled feathers among the Republican camp after Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared to grab his genitalia during a scene with Cohen's co-star Maria Bakalova.