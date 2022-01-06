Selena Gomez is ‘thrilled’ about turning 30 after deciding to embrace the milestone age
Selena Gomez has decided to embrace turning 30 and says she is “excited” about hitting the milestone age.
The Only Murders In The Building actress, 29, will celebrate the big 3-0 on July 22 and says her positive attitude to an age which many approach with dread, is down to a change in perspective.
Speaking to People, she explained: “I love growing up. When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’ I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say, and that’s been wonderful.”
Adding to the former Disney child star’s excitement this year is the fact that she has been nominated for her first ever Grammy Award.
Her album Revalación is up for best Latin pop album at the 2022 ceremony, which has been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
