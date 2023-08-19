Blue Cross charity in Bromsgrove is seeking loving families to adopt seven delightful dogs. Local animal charities in Birmingham are doing tremendous work, needing space for other dogs requiring help. The adoptable dogs are ready for a new home where they can flourish. These dogs might not be from great situations, needing abundant love and care. Dogs are loyal pets, showing unconditional love to their owners. For more information on adopting a Blue Cross dog, visit their adoption process page. Currently, there are seven dogs in Bromsgrove awaiting a home.

A stunning, detached villa in the sought-after Whitecraigs area of Scotland is now on sale. The property, boasting more than 4500 sqft, features a large open-plan living space, four sizeable bedrooms, a family room with vaulted ceiling, and a private outdoor pavilion. The traditionally built villa has been extensively refurbished, showcasing quality touches and Amtico flooring throughout. Set amidst lush, private gardens, the location is close to top-ranking primary and secondary schools, local amenities, and leisure facilities.

This three-bedroom conversion is located in a serene but amenity-rich area of West End, Glasgow, within a large terraced townhouse on Botanic Crescent. Listed on Rightmove, the property offers easy access to the University of Glasgow, the city centre, and Gartnavel Hospital. The versatile apartment includes a hall, lounge, dining kitchen, dining room, three bedrooms, a refitted shower room, main bathroom, and private garden with an outer terrace boasting mosaic flooring. It is on sale for £485,000 via Rettie & Co, West End. The property is outstanding for its access to communal gardens.

This impressive four-bedroom end-terrace home from the 1800s in Oakley Terrace, Glasgow, is listed for £475,000. Boasting a rich history and spacious grounds, the property offers a unique opportunity for families seeking a central yet secluded location. Amenities on Duke Street, along with Bellgrove, Duke Street and Alexandra Parade train stations, are all within walking distance. The location was developed by Alexander Dennistoun and once housed famed engineer, Sir William Arrol.

An extraordinary five-bedroom detached family house in Shirley, Solihull is listed for sale at £1,590,000. The property, constructed in 2004 and situated on approximately 0.8 acres, offers a balance of modern and traditional features. It includes a self-contained annexe, a large family room, and a spacious detached double garage. The annexe has been used as both a business and guest accommodation. Additional features include a luxury gazebo with an electric and light supply. Prospective buyers are urged to seek legal advice concerning the Local Development Plan for Bromsgrove Council, into which the owners are placing Orchard House and an adjacent paddock.

A two-bedroom house in Balsall Heath, priced at £24,000, is up for auction on Zoopla by Bond Wolfe Auctions. Slated to go under the hammer on 13th July, this end-of-terrace property, located at 174 Runcorn Road, Birmingham B12, includes a small garden at the rear. While extensive renovation is required to make it habitable, the house offers good-sized rooms that could be converted into a decent family home. Contact 01216 594338 for more details.

As Glasgow benefits from fine weather, gardeners are warned about the invasive Japanese Knotweed, which can damage properties. Environet's interactive heatmap helps homeowners identify local knotweed threats. Last year, a man successfully sued the previous homeowner after discovering Japanese Knotweed on the property. Since 2013, it's been a legal requirement for sellers to declare the presence of Japanese Knotweed. The plant can cause gradual structural damage and the average cost for removal and damage repairs can reach £50,000. The top Edinburgh areas with knotweed infestations are listed and a Government website provides advice on preventing its spread.

This seven-bedroom luxury property in Edinburgh, listed by Rettie for £3,600,000, offers a rare opportunity. The Victorian home, situated in a coveted address, has been fully restored, re-plumbed, and re-wired. It features abundant outdoor space with a large garage and a professionally landscaped garden and patio. Located in Inverleith Row, the property is within walking distance to the city's business districts, shopping establishments, and is near efficient public transport links, motorway network, Waverly Station, and the airport.

The Kirkintilloch Town Centre Masterplan has seen the construction of 38 new council flats, including accessible and amenity housing for tenants with specific health needs. Developed in partnership with East Dunbartonshire Council, Cruden Building, and Coltart Earley Architects, the project was completed within two years, featuring new parking spaces and landscaping. Artefacts from a demolished school are integrated into the design. Councillor Paul Ferretti praised the development for addressing local affordable housing needs.

Nearly three quarters of English neighbourhoods experienced a surge in property prices in the year leading up to September 2022, according to UK House Price Index data. The average home price in England was £312,513 in September 2022, marking a 9% increase from the prior year. A total of 71% of England's 6,809 neighbourhoods noted an average house price rise, with 12 recording a jump of at least 50%. Factors such as new local developments can heavily influence these figures.